Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In
Commentary

What, exactly, is OpenAI in 2026?

A new rumor that OpenAI will release earbuds hints at internal anxieties over revenue and the future of the company

3:45 PM PST on January 21, 2026

Sam Altman on stage at a press event in November. Photo: Joel Rosenblatt / Gazetteer SF

The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

Got a confidential news tip?

Send it over. Anonymity assured.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

A little over three months since Sam Altman and ex-Apple designer Jony Ive teased their vague plan to launch a “family of devices” onstage at OpenAI’s developer conference at Moscone Center, another OpenAI executive graced another stage to announce another murky hardware-related update.

On Monday during an Axios-hosted panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, OpenAI’s chief global affairs officer Chris Lehane announced that the generative AI giant is “on track” to debut its first-ever hardware device in the second half of this year.

Previously, Altman has hinted that the device will be more “peaceful” than an iPhone and possibly even screenless. Lehane declined to reveal specifics, but new reporting from the Taiwanese newspaper United World News (and preceded by a leak from a tech blogger known as Smart Pikachu) suggested it may be an audio headset. In other words, OpenAIBuds incoming. According to the outlet, OpenAI will allegedly ship 40 to 50 million units of the device — codenamed “Sweetpea” — by this fall, via Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn.

But frankly, who knows! The news comes amid a flurry of disparate product announcements out of OpenAI and other Altman ventures, every one seemingly an attempt to generate more serious revenue for the still-unprofitable company. In the past week alone, OpenAI said it would begin to roll out ads in ChatGPT’s free version and new age prediction software to support its “adult mode” erotica subscription product; it also said it would invest in a new brain-computer interface startup (where Altman is also a co-founder) and is soliciting funds from Middle East investors.

At this juncture, what exactly is OpenAI? Is it a chatbot developer? A biotech firm? A wearables retailer? Watching the AI industry leader scramble to find a clear path forward raises questions about the bubble Altman himself addressed back in August, which has hung precipitously overhead ever since.

We here at Gazetteer SF have reported a couple times now that the AI bubble is unlikely to burst in a way that actually slows investment into the AI sector or reverses any damage done to the tech workforce or the human psyche. Still, with the internal panic certainly still circulating after a “code red” memo to OpenAI employees over Google Gemini’s success, as well as swelling rumors about OpenAI’s imminent bankruptcy, OpenAI could be the first AI supernova burning out.

But probably not. Even if OpenAI were to go bankrupt, Altman and his cronies would surely spin themselves into some new company, backed by the same venture capitalists, and start all over again.

The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

Got a confidential news tip?

Send it over. Anonymity assured.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Share This Article

Cydney Hayes
@thecydneyhayes@cydhayes.bsky.social

Cydney Hayes is a business and tech reporter for Gazetteer SF. She has previously written about tech, culture, music, and media for The Drift, Architectural Digest, Baltimore, Entertainment Weekly, and elsewhere.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

An art show centering formerly marginalized artists

Creativity Explored x Open Invitational showcases the work of progressive galleries and art centers from across the country, including three Bay Area institutions

January 22, 2026

Several San Franciscans up for James Beard awards

Here’s a list of the SF-based chefs up for James Beard awards

January 21, 2026

From the rink to the dance floor

San Francisco nightlife is melting down for ‘Heated Rivalry’ theme nights

January 21, 2026

Dozens of Peet’s stores will close by month’s end

Several downtown locations of the Berkeley-born coffee chain will be impacted

January 20, 2026

Gap falls into crypto

Why has Sam Altman’s crypto project installed a biometric data-collection tool inside, of all places, the Marina Gap store?

January 20, 2026

A very good egg

There’s a reason why Dingles Public House sells 40 Scotch eggs a day

January 16, 2026
See all posts