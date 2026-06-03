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What it’s like designing a newspaper in 2026

Jack Browning joined SF Design Week to discuss his work with ‘Gazetteer SF’

3:45 PM PDT on June 3, 2026

Dawn Zidonis and Jack Browning at Four One Nine. Photo: Matt Haber / Gazetteer SF

Gazetteer San Francisco print art director Jack Browning joined Design Bay Area CEO Dawn Zidonis for a fireside chat at Four One Nine Studios in SoMa today. The two discussed Gazetteer’s print quarterly in a chat called Designing a Newspaper in the Digital Age.

Browning, who designs the look of our print quarterly, weighed in on what it’s like to create a newspaper in the era of “the death of print.” Browning and Zidonis agreed: Print is not dead and continues to communicate to a new generation. 

We’re inclined to agree.

Attendees learned about Browning’s background in journalism and design and how his experiences with local and national brands informs his work with Gazetteer and other clients. Browning also shared key insights into Costco ice cream. 

SF Design Week is a city-wide festival dedicated to how design impacts culture, brands, and observers. It runs through June 12. Their Studio Crawls run June 11–12 and offer insights into how designers actually work. Issues of Gazetteer SF issue 3 will be available at the 20th Anniversary Party on Pier 24 on Friday June 5.

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