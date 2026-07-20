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Loud explosion in the Financial District draws crowds

First responders say it was a firework; no injuries were reported

3:45 PM PDT on July 20, 2026

Firefighters and police officers responded to an explosion near Sutter and Montgomery streets on Monday, July 20. Photo: Eddie Kim / Gazetteer SF

A giant, reverberating explosion rang out through the concrete of the Financial District on Monday at about 3:15 p.m., drawing fire trucks and police vehicles to the corner of Sutter and Montgomery Streets. The area was not closed down and crowds of office workers and curious lookie-loos stood by trading theories and taking photos.

The incident was, ultimately, a false alarm: Multiple first responders told Gazetteer SF that the cause of the explosion was a firework.

It’s unclear exactly where or how the firework ended up exploding near the intersection; firefighters and police officers on scene did not elaborate on any details. Bystanders speculated about the cause, and one man (who did not give his name) told Gazetteer that he had overheard first responders calling it a “prank.” 

First responders confirmed there were no injuries from the explosion. The fire trucks dispersed by about 3:35 p.m.

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Eddie Kim

I report on San Francisco news — including politics, crime, commerce, social conflict, and everything in between.

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