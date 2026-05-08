A night of priceless conversations about money

On April 29, Swedish American Hall was all about the Benjamins. On that night, Gazetteer SF hosted Chat Room: Money, a series of lively, informative conversations about all things finance.

From left: Ted Egan and Joel Rosenblatt

Kicking off the discussions, reporter Joel Rosenblatt interviewed Ted Egan, San Francisco’s chief economist about cost of living, housing, and how to keep working people in San Francisco.

From left: Katy Tang, Lex Sloan, Christin Evans, and Cydney Hayes

Next up, tech & business reporter Cydney Hayes brought together Christin Evans, co-owner of Booksmith and the Alembic; Lex Sloan, executive director of The Roxie; and Katy Tang of the San Francisco Office of Small Business to discuss the challenges small businesses owners face in an expensive city.

Left to right: Olivia Peluso and Lillian Zhang Berna Anat on the mic

Finally, our food & drink reporter Olivia Peluso shared the stage with personal finance influencers Lillian Zhang and Berna Anat who advised young people to get over their fear of figures and get their houses (or, more likely, tiny apartments) in order.

City reporter Eddie Kim served as master of ceremonies and our partners at Amoeba Music and Bar Part Time set the tone for the night and helped our guests celebrate Gazetteer’s two year anniversary.