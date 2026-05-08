A night of priceless conversations about money

On April 29, Swedish American Hall was all about the Benjamins. On that night, Gazetteer SF hosted Chat Room: Money, a series of lively, informative conversations about all things finance.
Kicking off the discussions, reporter Joel Rosenblatt interviewed Ted Egan, San Francisco’s chief economist about cost of living, housing, and how to keep working people in San Francisco.
Next up, tech & business reporter Cydney Hayes brought together Christin Evans, co-owner of Booksmith and the Alembic; Lex Sloan, executive director of The Roxie; and Katy Tang of the San Francisco Office of Small Business to discuss the challenges small businesses owners face in an expensive city.
Finally, our food & drink reporter Olivia Peluso shared the stage with personal finance influencers Lillian Zhang and Berna Anat who advised young people to get over their fear of figures and get their houses (or, more likely, tiny apartments) in order.
City reporter Eddie Kim served as master of ceremonies and our partners at Amoeba Music and Bar Part Time set the tone for the night and helped our guests celebrate Gazetteer’s two year anniversary.