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Awkward! Let’s talk about money

Chat Room returns April 29 for a discussion of this most taboo topic

12:03 PM PDT on March 19, 2026

Money. Moolah. Bread. Dough. Cheddar. Clams. Scratch. Scrilla. 

Whatever you call it, money matters. Certainly in this town, which is quite possibly the wealthiest in the world and at the forefront of the widening divide between those who have money and those who don’t. 

Money drives business, politics, housing, culture, cuisine, parenting, and sports. But talking about it is always a bit awkward. 

We want to break this taboo and tackle this topic with gusto at the next Chat Room event. 

What are the challenges facing small businesses? How is the AI boom affecting real estate and affordability in SF? How can wealth inequality be improved? Crypto or cash? Is it still possible to walk out of your house without immediately spending $40?

We’ll discuss these topics and more on April 29th at Swedish American Hall. 

Chat Room: Money
April 29, 2026
Swedish American Hall
2174 Market St.
Doors: 6:30 p.m.
Show: 7 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF paid subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.

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