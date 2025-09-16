Didja hear the one about San Francisco being back?

Are you feeling back? Maybe you will as you read on.

December 19, 2024: “Thank you to the workers of Unite Here Local 2 and the Marriott for coming together to make a deal today, offering the latest proof that our great city is on its way back. ” (X)

December 20, 2024: “Tourism is the heart of our economy and key to our comeback.” (LinkedIn)

January 9, 2025: “San Francisco is making a comeback, and I intend to put us in the best possible position to drive that growth.” (Release)

January 13, 2025: “I’m inviting you, as industry leaders, to not just witness our comeback, but to be part of it.” (Release)

January 27, 2025: “Our public spaces are part of what makes San Francisco great, and improving them will be central to our comeback.” (Release)

January 29, 2025: “The music industry is driving various economic investments throughout the city, highlighting how the arts are key to our comeback.” (Release)

February 6, 2025: “Helping people feel safe walking downtown is the key to unleashing our city’s comeback.” (Release)

February 13, 2025: “San Francisco is coming back, but we need to create clearer pathways to open businesses and build housing.” (Release)

March 17, 2025: “Downtown is coming back to life.” (X)

Also March 17, 2025: “San Francisco is on its way back, and we’re working hard every day to make it happen.” (X)

March 19, 2025: “Unlocking the potential for more homes and residents downtown will fuel San Francisco’s comeback…” (Release)

April 7, 2025: “I want to thank Supervisor Dorsey, Supervisor Sauter, and Supervisor Jackie Fielder for co-sponsoring this legislation and all of our partners in these communities for working hand-in-hand with our administration to bring our city back.” (Release)

April 17, 2025: “Databricks, just one of the world’s leading companies committed to San Francisco’s comeback, will invest $1 billion in our city over the next three years.” (Release)

April 21, 2025: “Vacant to Vibrant is fueling San Francisco’s comeback.” (Release)

April 23, 2025: “Take a look at what’s happening in our city as we build our comeback.” (Instagram)

May 2, 2025: “Our arts and culture are helping to drive San Francisco’s comeback…” (Release)

Also May 2, 2025: “Our comeback runs right through Union Square.” (Instagram)

May 6, 2025: “I’m excited to continue supporting their work and our city’s comeback.” (Release)

May 22, 2025: “Clean streets are key to our comeback.” (Release)

May 30, 2025: “Together, we will make sure that San Francisco’s comeback isn’t just a moment…” (Release)

June 12, 2025: “Downtown drives San Francisco’s economy, and revitalizing that area is key to our entire city’s comeback.” (Release)

June 18, 2025: “...Their new roles to cut red tape, revitalize downtown, and drive San Francisco’s comeback.” (Release)

June 24, 2025: “Downtown drives San Francisco’s economy, and a thriving, 24/7 downtown will be key to our city’s comeback.” (Release)

June 26, 2025: “My team got to work, and in just a few months, we worked with the Board of Supervisors and partners across the city to deliver a proposed budget that tackled that deficit head-on and prioritized core services like public safety and clean streets to drive San Francisco’s comeback.” (Release)

July 8, 2025: “I am grateful for their collaboration in driving San Francisco’s comeback.” (Release)

July 16, 2025: “To everyone just learning about our comeback: Come be part of the San Francisco story.” (LinkedIn)

July 26, 2025: “The energy in San Francisco has come back in a powerful way.” (X)

July 28, 2025: “They will drive San Francisco’s comeback, and I look forward to working with each of them.” (Release)

August 18, 2025: “Arts and culture are helping to drive our city’s comeback, and we’re not stopping here…” (Release)

August 21, 2025: “...We are identifying the tools to get people back to our theaters, hotels, and restaurants, and drive San Francisco’s comeback.” (Release)

August 27, 2025: “That’s real proof our city’s comeback is gaining strength.” (LinkedIn)

August 28, 2025: “SF is back on the map in a big way.” (X)

August 29, 2025: “...Support San Francisco’s communities and deliver safe and clean streets to drive our city’s comeback.” (Release)

September 1, 2025: “To all our workers: Your hard work is driving our comeback.” (LinkedIn)

September 4, 2025: “Our downtown comeback is underway, and Taskrabbit is part of that momentum.” (Instagram)

Also September 4, 2025: “San Francisco’s comeback depends on safe, reliable, and affordable transit…” (Instagram)

September 5, 2025: “The San Francisco comeback isn’t just about downtown — it’s about our neighborhoods and local shops…” (Instagram)

September 6, 2025: “...Safe, affordable and reliable public transit is key to powering our comeback.” (Release)

September 10, 2025: “Yesterday I signed the ‘Heart of the City’ Executive Directive to accelerate San Francisco’s comeback.” (Release)

September 12, 2025: “...These events power our comeback and prove, once again, that San Francisco is a city on the rise.” (Instagram)

September 15, 2025: “The organizations recognized today bring culture, performances, and experiences to our city — helping to drive our economic comeback by bringing our neighborhoods to life.” (Release)

September 16, 2025: “Across San Francisco, we are expanding safe, reliable, and modern transportation options — supporting our city’s economic comeback…” (Release)

I reached out to Lurie’s office to ask about the mayor’s favorite catchphrase but, unlike San Francisco, he didn’t get back.

