Five for 2025

As we close out 2025 and look forward to 2026, I thought it would be fun to share a few of my favorite stories from Gazetteer this year.

Kang of his own destiny

By Cydney Hayes (Sept. 22)

What’s not to like in this profile of Eric Kang, an Orange County kid who grew up to become the coolest Realtor in the Bay Area? As Cydney found, Kang brings real joy and heart to what he does, retaining his prickly, punky attitude while working hard to get people into homes in one of the most cut-throat markets imaginable.

Boiling over

By Joshua Bote and Olivia Peluso (Aug. 7)

After a series of viral incidents involving influencers and restaurateurs, Joshua and Olivia took stock of the tense, transactional relationship between these two industries. Restaurants need promotion and influencers need content, but neither seems to fully understand what the other does and why it matters.

The lawyer in winter

By Joel Rosenblatt (Sept. 5)

Joel spent some time with David Boies, the famed (and famously expensive) attorney as he argued a class-action case in San Francisco, finding a man who can’t give up the fight even at 84.

Charlie Kirk’s right-wing takeover of SF left me so, so bored

By Eddie Kim (May 7)

Before most people had even heard of the late right-wing influencer and organizer, Eddie attended one of his Turning Point USA rallies at San Francisco State. There, he encountered many of the young men who made Kirk a star.

An early taste of OneTaste

By Charna Cassell (June 11)

In this piece, Charna looked back at her experiences as a young person drawn to the San Francisco orgasmic meditation startup. She grew disillusioned with the group and eventually left; its founder eventually found herself convicted of forced labor in a Brooklyn court.