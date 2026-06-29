Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

Lurie rebukes anti-Pride Giants players even as DOJ investigates team over alleged discrimination

‘You represent San Francisco,’ the mayor said during a fundraiser on Pride Sunday

3:13 PM PDT on June 29, 2026

The San Francisco Pride Parade, June 28, 2026. Photo: Joel Rosenblatt / Gazetteer SF

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie took the occasion of the annual fundraising breakfast for the Alice B. Toklas Democratic Club to again critique the San Francisco Giants pitchers for their anti-LGBTQ gestures during Pride Night at Oracle Park.

On June 12, the Giants celebrated San Francisco’s LGBTQ community as the team kicked off a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs. Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker wrote Bible verses on their Giants-issued Pride caps. A fourth pitcher didn’t wear his hat. Speaking to reporters after the game, Roupp said that the rainbow is “a symbol of God’s covenant to us,” echoing decades of homophobic rhetoric. 

Six days later, Lurie said he was “incredibly disappointed and upset” by the players’ actions. 

Predictably, the controversy has become a new front in the culture war, with the US Department of Justice now investigating the team for discriminating against players for their religious beliefs.

At a press conference last week, Giants President Buster Posey refused to address the controversy, insisting he’d only answer “baseball questions.” On Thursday, Giants President and CEO Larry Baer offered his explanation, telling an interviewer for KBNR, “We take pride in being industry leaders in that effort with the LGBTQ community.”

During an otherwise staid speech at the Alice B. Toklas event, Lurie said he wanted to “acknowledge something.”

“I know for this community, progress has never been a straight line,” the mayor told the crowd of about 550 at the Regency Hyatt on the Embarcadero. “Two weeks ago, Pride Night at the ballpark became something it never should have been.” 

As private citizens, the mayor said, the Giants players are free to practice their faith, “but when you put the uniform on of one of our teams, you represent something bigger than yourself,” he said. “You represent San Francisco. And there is no San Francisco without the LGBTQ+ community.”

The line was met with applause.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, share it with someone. That’s the best way for new readers to discover Gazetteer SF.
Joel Rosenblatt

Joel covers the forces in San Francisco — money, business, personalities, local law and politics — that bind the city and pull it apart.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Manic Monday

Nancy Pelosi has more Pride wristbands than she knows what to do with

Plus, fancy little cakes for the fanciest little boys in the tech industry

June 29, 2026

The Mill closed indefinitely after fire

This is the second fire at a business on Divisadero this month. No injuries were reported

June 29, 2026

Hundreds of ‘sex machines’ delivered across the street from Rainbow Grocery

We really hope the mailman dropped them off by saying, ‘I’m here to deliver a package…’

June 29, 2026
Announcements

San Francisco’s singular food scene celebrated at Chat Room (PHOTOS)

Thanks to those who came out and we’ll see you next season!

June 26, 2026

Drinking Companion: Summertime bliss at Pitt’s

Stupefy your seasonal affectivity with a boozy slushie and the tender pipes of Fred Durst

June 26, 2026

Cool gay city of love

A century of making, unmaking, and remaking queer San Francisco

June 26, 2026