Meta is assembling a new team to hunt down leakers

Meta has been ramping up efforts for a new team internally called “Insider Trust” as it works to shore up its corporate walls against leaks, Gazetteer SF has learned.

Based on recent job postings, the goal is to identify and respond to “insider threats to data.” A Meta job description for a security detection engineer details the need for improving “internal tools and systems to detect malicious activities” and to “hunt for insider threats.” The posting also describes the need for “advanced detection solutions.” So, surveillance.

According to the listing, the right candidate should be able to “carry out complex internal investigations,” working alongside Meta’s human resources and legal teams.

Meta has been under heavy scrutiny as of late — in part thanks to employee leaks — but also due to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s cozying up to Trump and the company’s about-face on content moderation and DEI initiatives. In January, for example, Gazetteer reported how Meta quietly removed mentions of LGBTQ-affirming care from its public benefits page. The company, when contacted by Gazetteer, said it was “removed in error.”