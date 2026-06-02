Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

The casting ad for what is likely ‘The Real Housewives of Atherton.’ Photo: Instagram

Now that’s rich: Atherton may get its own ‘Real Housewives’ season

Of course the Bravo series is eyeing the wealthiest ZIP code in the Bay Area

11:30 AM PDT on June 2, 2026

Whether anyone wants it or not, the Bay Area may be getting a Real Housewives franchise of its own. 

A casting agency called Ain’t That Something Entertainment is sending out feelers on Instagram for “fabulous friends and next Gen families” based in or around Atherton. 

It looks legit, too. The agency is responsible for casting the last few seasons of Real Housewives of Orange County and Beverly Hills, among a handful of other reality TV shows about the rich and famous — and anyone aspiring to be both.

Matt Solomon, the founder and CEO of Ain’t That Something, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Gazetteer SF.

Atherton is a natural choice for the Housewives series, which has been on the air since 2006. The city, about 30 miles from San Francisco, boasts the Currys and Becca Bloom as denizens. With around 7,000 residents, Atherton is smaller than other Real Housewives locations, but is arguably the most affluent

This wouldn’t be the first time that Bravo has its sights on the Bay Area. In 2011, producers working for the network looked to cast a cadre of “CONFIDENT professionals with BIG PERSONALITIES” for a reality TV show, which ended up becoming Start-Ups: Silicon Valley, executive produced by Randi “Mark’s sister” Zuckerberg. The show, controversial as it was at the time, was canceled after one season due to low viewership. More recently, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City filmed in San Francisco, reportedly hitting such hotspots as Irish Times and Hot Cookie.

The question remains, however: Who would willingly let themselves be a Real Housewife of Atherton, a town where privacy and discretion fuel much of the anti-development sentiment among its moneyed residents? You have to imagine that few wives would be interested in having their quiet, pristine lifestyles be exposed by a camera crew. 

Or maybe not! Perhaps the increased notoriety of avatar of happiness Lauren Sánchez Bezos will inspire more Wives of Tech Execs to aspire to Bravo-lebrity status. The recent exit of some of its most influential tech executives, like Marc Andreesen and ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, may have also opened space for lesser known locals ready for their closeups.

Share This Article

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote@joshuabote.com

Joshua Bote is an associate editor for Gazetteer SF, focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco. Reach out via Signal or email.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

The mayor says his reduced budget will maintain the city’s social safety net. Advocates disagree

The fight continues to ensure a $16.9 billion city budget doesn’t leave working families, immigrants, LGBTQ+ residents, and others out in the cold

June 2, 2026

A Stop AI activist is standing trial after blockading OpenAI HQ last year

Wynd Kaufmyn is prepared to serve time if it helps spread the group’s warnings about the dangers of artificial intelligence

June 1, 2026
Manic Monday

All hail the Tillyverse

Plus, Anthropic’s looming IPO and Trump’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad concert

June 1, 2026
Announcements

The Korean food renaissance is here to stay 

Leaders from San Ho Won, Jilli, and Korner Store to speak at Chat Room: Food

June 1, 2026

Can you actually buy a house with Anthropic stock? Probably not

‘You can’t just say, I’ll sell my house for a thousand almonds, or, in this case, a thousand shares of OpenAI or Anthropic’

May 29, 2026

Update: Hearing on Lurie’s testimony is postponed as man charged with assault arrives hours late

Tony Phillips will now appear before a judge on June 5 to address the March confrontation with the mayor’s bodyguard in the Tenderloin

May 29, 2026
See all posts