One of San Francisco’s best views is at a driving range in Burlingame

As I gazed upon the horizon, steeped in shades of rose and tangerine, a plane emerged from the clouds, descending toward the water. It appeared to glide above the waves for ages before setting down on a runway at San Francisco International Airport with nary a bump. In the distance, I could see the shoreline of Alameda and Oakland, and Mount Diablo behind it. To the north, a fog bank so thick that it looked like a heavy comforter draped atop of the hills of South San Francisco. Then I noticed the golf ball rolling toward my feet. It was my turn to hit a drive. The inspired vista didn’t help my swing: The club made a weak thwock as I sliced a ball across the turf. Resigned, I laughed it off, grabbed my margarita, and went back to watching planes in the cotton-candy sky.

The author lining up for a drive (with terrible form). Photo: Eddie Kim/Gazetteer

Topgolf sells itself as many things, but the best views isn’t one of them. Its facilities are usually located in suburbs and next to major thoroughfares; the San Jose location, for example, gives golfers a view of the 237 freeway and a gargantuan Hilton parking lot (not exactly Instagram bait).

Much of it comes down to real estate pragmatics: You need a large piece of land to accommodate a flashy driving range, and property with a view always comes at a premium. Yet somehow, the Topgolf at Burlingame, which opened in December, has pulled off something special: an iconic Bay Area view served up with each turn at the tee.

When I visited on a random Tuesday evening in late June, the place was humming with post-work meetups, family outings, and couples on casual dates. Many people were golfing, but others were simply hanging out, watching sports on massive TVs, playing cornhole, and just sipping on cocktails. And there, spread out on the horizon beyond a layer of mesh, was the Golden City.

Topgolf at dusk, with fog covering the hills. Photo: Eddie Kim/Gazetteer

It’s hard to think of a comparable spot in the city. There are a number of bars and restaurants along Fisherman’s Wharf and the Embarcadero with killer views, but nothing with the empyrean height and breathtaking horizon of Topgolf.

This is not to shade the city’s beloved views: Lands End, Twin Peaks, the top of Dolores Park, and Ina Coolbrith Park, which come to mind as personal favorites and each get their due in lists of must-see photo ops in SF.

The thing I fell in love with at Burlingame Topgolf was the way it frames the water, plane landings, and the East Bay in painterly repose, especially at magic hour and sundown. The center sits on top of a hill, separated from the coast only by a two-lane road and zero obstructions beyond the range. Hit the ball hard when the light is just right, and the white sphere disappears into the sky, as if you rocketed that thing to heaven.

Yes, there’s something perhaps a little depressing about a national chain “creating” a great view by gobbling up expensive land along the Bay, especially when there’s a public beach right there. Still, as we continue to lose all manner of “third spaces,” it was thrilling to see a diverse crowd enjoying this glorified Dave & Buster’s on a perfect Tuesday night. Part of the draw is the half-off golf deal from Monday to Thursday. Yet it’s also just about vibe, too — and nothing makes a vibe like a glorious backdrop.

You should see it for yourself.

The view from the first floor of Topgolf. Photo: Eddie Kim/Gazetteer

