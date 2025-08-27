Skip to Content
Performative males didn’t do much for matcha sales

The city’s most aesthetic matcha shop had no idea its bright green drinks were signifiers for a new brand of maleness

2:00 PM PDT on August 27, 2025

Stonemill Matcha on Valencia Street. Photo: Stonemill Matcha

You might be aware of the twin performative male contests that were staged this weekend in San Francisco: One was held on Friday evening at Alamo Square for the Instagram crowd (and most press outlets); the other was at Dolores Saturday afternoon for the TikTok set. 

Most of the press coverage focused on the abundant signifiers of performative manhood: Labubus, tote bags, feminist literature, and baggy jorts. More than anything, though, the accessory of the performative male was a to-go cup of matcha, preferably in its popular iced latte form. 

So, matcha shops must’ve seen huge numbers around these events, right? Not so fast: according to Stonemill Matcha, the Valencia Street boutique cafe that helped turbocharge the local matcha craze,  the performative male contests this weekend didn’t bolster sales, despite being held blocks away from the shop.

In fact, Shion Aikawa, a consultant for Stonemill Matcha, had no clue about performative men until a conversation Tuesday afternoon. He seemed bemused, as if my explanation of the phenomenon was an alien transmission from another universe.

@areyoureadingamagazine

Who should’ve won?! 🫢 San Francisco Performative Male Contest 08/23/25 😂🍵🍓🍫 #sanfrancisco #performativemale #matcha #dubaichocolatestrawberries

♬ Weird Fishes / Arpeggi - Radiohead

There’s a bit of an irony, he points out, in matcha being a trend for mass consumption when its history in Japan is so centered around slowing down and finding peace in a shared space. “It’s weird to consider matcha as a performative act versus something that brings people in a room to calm down,” Aikawa told Gazetteer

Not that he’s complaining, of course: “It’s funny in a way that something like that turns into a sensation, but whatever it is, any news is good news!”

Aikawa noted that Stonemill’s customers are “a good mix” of young people, Japanese families, and women coming from yoga studios, but he’s not ruling out a performative male bump in the future.  “Maybe we should think about catering to TikTok and all that stuff down the line,” Aikawa added.

Text us tips and we'll send you stories.

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote@joshuabote.com

Joshua Bote is an associate editor for Gazetteer SF, focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco.

