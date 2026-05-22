Recipes from the front lines: The making of ‘Ukraїne’

Chef and recipe creator Anna Voloshyna traveled back to her home country three times during the Russian invasion to collect recipes and traditions for her forthcoming cookbook, Ukraїne.

The Oakland-based author had originally envisioned the project as a way to preserve Ukrainian heritage; instead, she found that Ukrainian culture and cuisine were evolving and thriving amid wartime. From cooking with soldiers to being shown dishes she’d never heard about, Voloshyna’s trips to a nation under attack left her with more hope and inspiration for the future than attachment to the past.

At Chat Room: Food, Voloshyna will discuss cooking as a vehicle for activism and her process for writing Ukraїne. Of course, she’ll also be sharing amazing anecdotes from her travels. This chat will be moderated by Gazetteer SF food & drink reporter Olivia Peluso.

Chat Room: Food

June 18, 2026

Swedish American Hall

2174 Market St.

Doors: 6 p.m.

Show: 6:30 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 6:00-9:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

Food will be available for purchase from pop ups.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF paid subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.