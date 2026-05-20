A budget brawler’s inside-outside game

According to Worley-Ziegmann, Kittler has offered hints about forthcoming cuts and layoffs and or indicated where there might be some give. As Worley-Ziegmann described the relationship at PBC’s office in the South of Market neighborhood, it seemed the information they gleaned required some reading between the lines. Worley-Ziegmann described the conversations as “vibes.”

“What we have gotten is hints that more layoffs are coming,” they said. “There’s a lot of fear across the board.”

PBC is bracing for layoffs from at least five other agencies, including the San Francisco Human Rights Commission, the City’s Arts Commission, and the Human Services Agency. Poltrack, in another text, said the “budget isn’t done yet.”

Worley-Ziegmann leading a protest outside San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s office at City Hall. Photo: Joel Rosenblatt / Gazetteer SF

This is the seventh budget Worley-Ziegmann has worked on. In 2020, Worley-Ziegmann was a freshman at Berkeley and serving as a budget intern for then-District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, a volunteer position they held for three years.

Preston recalled Worley-Ziegmann showing up to work with a “suitcase” filled with budget documents. Worley-Ziegmann would bring a change of clothes for budget nights, the marathon sessions that can last into the early morning hours at City Hall when the budget is hashed out, Preston recalled.

“Anya is one of the most knowledgeable people in the city on the budget,” Preston told Gazetteer SF.

“The challenge with the budget is that it’s not just around advocacy, it’s not just what you’re pushing for,” he said. “You have to go beyond the numbers on the page, you have to probe each of these categories, and it can be very difficult to do.”

Preston, who lost his seat in 2024, remembers Kittler and Worley-Ziegmann interacting when Kittler served as Breed’s liaison with the Board of Supervisors. The former supervisor said he wouldn’t be surprised if Kittler was meeting with Worley-Ziegmann, but is skeptical that the mayor’s budget director would ever show her cards. “I doubt they’re disclosing anything they don’t want to disclose strategically,” Preston said, referring to Lurie’s budget office.

Worley-Ziegmann contends PBC is seeing some progress from its recent advocacy. Some organizations have told them that on June 1 they may even see some of Lurie’s cuts restored.

Worley-Ziegmann declined to name the organizations out of fear of jeopardizing any restored funding. On Wednesday, they were headed back to City Hall for a hearing on Lurie’s proposed cuts to Free City, the program that provides free tuition to the City College of San Francisco.