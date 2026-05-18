Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In
Manic Monday

Jury sides with Altman in OpenAI case

Plus, the Standard gets tech help from journalism’s newest whiz kid

12:46 PM PDT on May 18, 2026

Sam Altman on stage at a press event in November. Photo: Joel Rosenblatt / Gazetteer SF

While the normies were resting, I was mainlining tech discourse all weekend to bring you the latest trends, rumors, fights, and innovations from the sweatiest corners of the internet. This week: The Musk v. Altman jury returns, anti-corporate pranksterism abounds worldwide, and a second commencement speaker gets booed.

This is Manic Monday.

Jury sides with Altman in OpenAI case

This morning at a federal courthouse in Oakland, the nine-person jury deciding Musk v. Altman rejected Elon Musk’s claim that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman “stole a charity” by attaching a for-profit company to OpenAI, which originally launched as a nonprofit. The determination hinged on a statute of limitations, with the jury noting that Musk did not file the lawsuit until 2024 despite having known about Altman’s plans to add the for-profit arm to OpenAI since 2021. The jury deliberated for less than two hours before returning its verdict. Musk’s lead counsel, Steven Molo, reserved his client’s right to appeal.

College students love their boos

A second commencement speaker got booed by their graduating audience for extolling AI: This time it was former Google CEO Eric Schmidt at the University of Arizona. Schmidt didn’t seem quite as clueless as the University of Central Florida speaker who got the boo’t last week, and I do wonder if these speakers will start to adjust their rhetoric in anticipation of this sort of response as graduation season continues. It’s like machine learning, but for humans!

College students also love their books 

Theo Baker, a Stanford senior whose investigative reporting for his college newspaper exposed a research scandal that brought down the university’s president in 2023, is apparently joining the San Francisco Standard to help build “Hinge for news.” What exactly that means is unclear, though it certainly sounds Stanford as hell. Standard CEO Griffin Gaffney gave few details when he posted about the effort on LinkedIn over the weekend, choosing instead to focus on his hope for the future of journalism personified by young upstarts like Baker, a 21-year-old son of two high-powered journalists. Baker’s memoir, How to Rule the World: An Education in Power at Stanford University, comes out tomorrow, with Gaffney included in the acknowledgements.

Hating on corporations: An international affair

Much to my personal delight, anti-corporate “brandalism” has become a global phenomenon in the AI age. While some sneaky little hellions continue to mess with the Gemini ads on Lyft bikes here in SF, the mischief continues across the pond: Palantir and Tinder (Palantinder?) are the latest targets of UK-based culture jammer Fokawolf.

Actor, writer, folk hero

Seth Rogen joins the growing list of Hollywood heavy-hitters denouncing AI in creative work. Speaking to Brut. media at this year’s techified Cannes Film Festival, Rogen said of AI, “I don’t understand what it’s supposed to do. Every time I see a video on Instagram that’s like, ‘Hollywood is cooked,’ what follows is, like, the most stupid dog shit I’ve ever seen in my life.” Amen, brother.

The week ahead: We feel Musk’s fury on the X feed.

Share This Article

Cydney Hayes
@thecydneyhayes@cydhayes.bsky.social

Cydney Hayes is a business and tech reporter for Gazetteer SF. She has previously written about tech, culture, music, and media for The Drift, Architectural Digest, Baltimore, Entertainment Weekly, and elsewhere.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Hell on Bay Wheels

The Google Gemini ads currently dominating the city’s bike share fleet are the latest targets for culture jamming

May 18, 2026

Market Match connects low income Californians with farmers market produce. Gavin Newsom may be about to cut it 

Market operators, food security advocates, and state legislators are scrambling to secure funding for the nutrition program that benefits 674,000 statewide

May 15, 2026

Scott Wiener’s super PAC is a dark-money mess

A 2024 change in campaign finance law is fueling the congressional hopeful’s outreach efforts

May 15, 2026
Announcements

In the Mood for Food at Chat Room

Some say food is cooked; but we think it still eats

May 14, 2026

Own a piece of Cafe Jacqueline

Fans of the beloved North Beach chef are whipping themselves into a frenzy for her souffle whisks and other items being sold at an estate sale this weekend 

May 14, 2026

The Natural throws San Francisco a curveball

For grown-up punks who love baseball, a Brannan Street batting cage is the ultimate clubhouse

May 14, 2026
See all posts