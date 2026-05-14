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In the Mood for Food at Chat Room

Some say food is cooked; but we think it still eats

4:15 PM PDT on May 14, 2026

We’re excited to announce that we’re returning to a most important topic for the last Chat Room of our second season: food.

What’s for dinner? What’s for lunch? What’s for breakfast? How did it get there? Who made it? How much were they paid? Where were the ingredients sourced? 

Also, what’s the next matcha? The next ube? The next Dubai chocolate? What’s the hottest Japanese-Filipino vinyl listening café in San Francisco?

Food inspires so many questions.

On June 18, Chat Room returns to chew over this scrumptious subject with San Francisco’s top food industry folks.  

At our first Chat Room: Food event in 2025, the crowd munched on pop up fare while taking advantage of the open bar and being delighted by insightful panels. 

This year, we’re serving up new dishes and talking to some new favorites.

Acclaimed food writer Paolo Bicchieri will serve as MC and we will be assembling some of the best pop ups in the Bay to satisfy every kind of appetite. 

Confirmed speakers include:

Amanda Flores (Flour + Water and Bay Area Restaurant Collective)

Will Koh (Outta Sight Pizza)

Thomas Etheve (San Ho Won)

Full program, including pop ups, to be announced soon.

Chat Room: Food
June 18, 2026
Swedish American Hall
2174 Market St.
Doors: 6 p.m.
Show: 6:30 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 6:00-9:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

Food will be available for purchase from pop ups.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF paid subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.

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