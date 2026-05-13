What is Gazetteer’s ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ watch party?

Your friendly neighborhood Gazetteer SF associate editor Joshua Bote is on Pop Culture Jeopardy!, streaming now on Netflix. To celebrate the occasion, we’re hosting a Pop Culture Jeopardy! watch party at Mad Oak Bar n Yard (135 12th St. in Oakland) on May 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Come watch Joshua answer in the form of a question with the Gazetteer SF team, and see how he and his wonderful friend and teammate Erica West did as team Oakland Spirit Tunnel. We’re also planning a little pop culture trivia contest of our own, minus Colin Jost.

Bring your most trivia-happy friends. We’ll see you there.