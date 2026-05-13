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What is Gazetteer’s ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ watch party?

This is a gathering at Mad Oak n Yard on May 20th to catch associate editor and trivia fiend Joshua Bote in action

4:00 PM PDT on May 13, 2026

From left: Pop Culture Jeopardy! host Colin Jost, Gazetteer SF associate editor Joshua Bote, Erica West. Photo: Sony Pictures Television

Your friendly neighborhood Gazetteer SF associate editor Joshua Bote is on Pop Culture Jeopardy!, streaming now on Netflix. To celebrate the occasion, we’re hosting a Pop Culture Jeopardy! watch party at Mad Oak Bar n Yard (135 12th St. in Oakland) on May 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. 

Come watch Joshua answer in the form of a question with the Gazetteer SF team, and see how he and his wonderful friend and teammate Erica West did as team Oakland Spirit Tunnel. We’re also  planning a little pop culture trivia contest of our own, minus Colin Jost.

Bring your most trivia-happy friends. We’ll see you there.

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