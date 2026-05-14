Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

Everything from linens to light fixtures will be for sale this weekend. Photo: Courtesy of Jon Rolston

Own a piece of Cafe Jacqueline

Fans of the beloved North Beach chef are whipping themselves into a frenzy for her souffle whisks and other items being sold at an estate sale this weekend 

1:37 PM PDT on May 14, 2026

Dedicated fans and souffle lovers heartbroken over the December closing of Cafe Jacqueline, the iconic French restaurant in North Beach, can take a piece of the restaurant home with them. An estate sale will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cafe Jacqueline’s former location at 1454 Grant St. to clear out the many whisks, aprons, souffle bowls, and artifacts of her kitchen that assisted chef-owner Jacqueline Margulis throughout her 46 years in North Beach.

Jon Rolston, the popular junk remover known on social media as SF Hauler, was called in by Margulis to help clear out the restaurant, which served its last souffle on December 20. Rolston, whose work involves a combination of junk removal and rehoming, suggested she do an estate sale instead. 

“I think to her, she sees this stuff every day,” Rolston said, “and she doesn't realize how beloved she is.”

Two videos announcing the sale went live Wednesday and by Thursday had amassed thousands of views and reshares. Inquiries flooded in from as far as Belgium requesting a souffle dish or other keepsakes including the sea urchin lamp, or the large chandelier that hung in the center of the restaurant. Even her aprons are for sale. 

Margulis, now 90 years old, will be holding onto the much-requested wooden bowl which held the many eggs she would hand-whip into souffles every night. She’ll also be taking home the Michelin plaque she received for being in the guide in 2019 and the bell that she would ring when each souffle was ready. The “closed” sign has been promised to a longtime customer. 

Rolston said he’s unsure if Margulis will be present at the sale, citing the emotional challenge of bidding farewell to the kitchenware that defined her daily work. 

Margulis was raised in Bordeaux and trained at a convent cooking school. She opened Cafe Jacqueline in 1979 and the restaurant soon became an intimate extension of herself: Margulis was its only head chef. Two longtime employees, one prep cook and one server, worked beside her for 35 years. 

Rolston said that, over the past few days he spent with Margulis in the restaurant, he’s seen many people peering into the window and blowing her kisses. 

Share This Article

Olivia Peluso

Olivia Peluso is a food and drink reporter for Gazetteer SF.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Announcements

In the Mood for Food at Chat Room

Some say food is cooked; but we think it still eats

May 14, 2026

The Natural throws San Francisco a curveball

For grown-up punks who love baseball, a Brannan Street batting cage is the ultimate clubhouse

May 14, 2026

Philz Coffee United joins UFCW 5

The workers are now aligned with union members from Verve and Highwire in the largest private-sector union in Northern California

May 13, 2026
Announcements

What is Gazetteer’s ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ watch party?

This is a gathering at Mad Oak n Yard on May 20th to catch associate editor and trivia fiend Joshua Bote in action

May 13, 2026

Protesting Mayor Lurie’s budget cuts outside his office

A group of 250 brought chants and personalized pleas directly to Room 200, but went unanswered by Lurie

May 13, 2026
Commentary

San Francisco’s power players want to cash in on BTS fandom

With BTS at Stanford and a mini-fleet of branded Waymos rolling through the city, K-pop fandom is at risk of being fully co-opted

May 12, 2026
See all posts