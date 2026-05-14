Own a piece of Cafe Jacqueline

Dedicated fans and souffle lovers heartbroken over the December closing of Cafe Jacqueline, the iconic French restaurant in North Beach, can take a piece of the restaurant home with them. An estate sale will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cafe Jacqueline’s former location at 1454 Grant St. to clear out the many whisks, aprons, souffle bowls, and artifacts of her kitchen that assisted chef-owner Jacqueline Margulis throughout her 46 years in North Beach.

Jon Rolston, the popular junk remover known on social media as SF Hauler, was called in by Margulis to help clear out the restaurant, which served its last souffle on December 20. Rolston, whose work involves a combination of junk removal and rehoming, suggested she do an estate sale instead.

“I think to her, she sees this stuff every day,” Rolston said, “and she doesn't realize how beloved she is.”

Two videos announcing the sale went live Wednesday and by Thursday had amassed thousands of views and reshares. Inquiries flooded in from as far as Belgium requesting a souffle dish or other keepsakes including the sea urchin lamp, or the large chandelier that hung in the center of the restaurant. Even her aprons are for sale.

Margulis, now 90 years old, will be holding onto the much-requested wooden bowl which held the many eggs she would hand-whip into souffles every night. She’ll also be taking home the Michelin plaque she received for being in the guide in 2019 and the bell that she would ring when each souffle was ready. The “closed” sign has been promised to a longtime customer.

Rolston said he’s unsure if Margulis will be present at the sale, citing the emotional challenge of bidding farewell to the kitchenware that defined her daily work.

Margulis was raised in Bordeaux and trained at a convent cooking school. She opened Cafe Jacqueline in 1979 and the restaurant soon became an intimate extension of herself: Margulis was its only head chef. Two longtime employees, one prep cook and one server, worked beside her for 35 years.

Rolston said that, over the past few days he spent with Margulis in the restaurant, he’s seen many people peering into the window and blowing her kisses.