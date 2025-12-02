Claude, San Francisco’s glorious and beloved albino alligator, has gone to gator heaven at the ripe age of 30.

According to a California Academy of Sciences announcement Tuesday, Claude was moved out of display from the museum after what caretakers suspected to be an infection. His removal from public display followed increased monitoring due to the gator’s waning appetite. The exact cause of death is unclear, but a full exam and necropsy will be conducted by UC Davis’s veterinary school.

Over his 17-year tenure at the museum and research institute, Claude became something of a mascot and mainstay, a draw for tourists and local school kids on field trips. Earlier this year for his birthday, September 15, 2025 was officially declared Claude the Alligator Hatch Day.

We can at least take solace in the fact that Claude’s final year with us was a big one: He got notice from the very good, very Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii before her set at Outside Lands, and secured a sponsorship and funding for his care from Anthropic and its own (less appealing) Claude, all before hitting the big three-oh.

People who want to send their well wishes and memories of Claude to the museum can do so via email or by sending a letter to the museum at 55 Music Concourse Drive, SF, CA 94118. (Attn: Digital Engagement).

Fly high, big buddy. You were always cool.