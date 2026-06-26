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San Francisco’s singular food scene celebrated at Chat Room (PHOTOS)

Thanks to those who came out and we’ll see you next season!

11:01 AM PDT on June 26, 2026

A crowd of over 200 gathered at Swedish American Hall on June 18 for an evening of food and conversation to close out our second season of Chat Room.

Attendees dined on pop-up offerings including sweet and savory pies by OvinLoven, Oaxacan tostados and pork belly by Provecho, and Filipino-American bowls and buns from Uncle Tito.

Gazetteer SF food & drink reporter Olivia Peluso had a scintillating chat with Anna Voloshyna, a chef and recipe who made several trips to the front line for her forthcoming book Ukraïne. Olivia then interviewed chefs Kevin Chen (Four Kings), Will Koh (Outta Sight Pizza), and Gary Podesto (Chez Panisse) on how improving food systems starts in the kitchen.

Gazetteer SF city reporter Eddie Kim moderated a lively discussion with Intu-on Kornnawong (Shoji), Amanda Flores (Flour + Water), and Reem Assil (Reem's) on today’s restaurant business in San Francisco. Lastly, Eddie sat down with Thomas Etheve (San Ho Won), Hwanghah Jeong (Jilli), and Ina Jungin Lee (Korner Store, Matko) to deliberate on the city’s Korean restaurant renaissance.

Felicia Liang, who designed the official poster for the event, sold merch and artwork, while music partner Amoeba Music set the auditory mood.

Paolo Bicchieri made sure the evening went smoothly as our host with the most.

Free-flowing beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages were enjoyed by all.

Thanks to those who came out and we’ll see you next season!

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