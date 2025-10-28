Tacolicious closes Noe Valley location

Trendy Bay Area mini-chain Tacolicious has permanently closed its Noe Valley location, staff confirmed Monday. The trendy Cal-Mex mini-chain moved into the old Village Rotisserie space at 4063 24th St. in 2023. The business did not respond to a request for comment before publication. Owner Joe Hargrave opened Tacolicious in 2009 as a stand at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market. He graduated to his first brick-and-mortar location at 2250 Chestnut St. in 2010. At its peak, the mini-chain had seven locations across California; the Noe Valley closure brings it down to three.

Hargrave has been audacious in opening new locations and concepts under the Tacolicious umbrella, not all of which have stuck. He formerly operated a Cal-Mex sports and margaritas joint Bar San Pancho at 16th and Guerrero Streets, which closed in 2018. He then opened a Market Street outpost dedicated to tacos de guisado (with braised meat) called Tacolicious Chico in the fall of 2019 that quietly closed down shortly thereafter. In 2020, the company shuttered its San Jose and North Beach locations, citing pandemi-related financial issues. The team also opened up a short-lived Mexican rotisserie restaurant called MF Chicken that offered delivery during the pandemic, and is now nonoperational.

The original Tacolicious location in the Marina remains open and is frequently busy, as is the Mission location at 741 Valencia St. The Palo Alto location at 632 Emerson St. also remains open. Additionally, the restaurant group runs an agave spirits bar called Mosto next to its Valencia location.