Alimentari Aurora is offering the biggest little meal in Potrero Hill

Dario Barbone opened his Potrero Hill provisions shop Alimentari Aurora (1415 18th St.) in 2020 after operating it as a pop-up inspired by his nonna. Aurora’s walls are lined with special grocery products from across Europe. Barbone keeps it simple: paninis in the afternoon; apéro dishes in the evening; and tinned fish, dry goods, funky chips, charcuterie, and chocolate all day long. The 250-square-foot deli relies on its parklet for seating. In a place this tiny, Barbone and his team weren’t interested in a traditional sit-down experience. They wanted something smaller. Much smaller. As of this week, Aurora has brought back its only two indoor seats for adventurous eaters seeking an intimate experience. “It's more like being part of the place rather than just spending money at the place,” said Barbone, who opened up the seating as part of a spring cleaning revamp of his six-year-old shop.

The two street-facing bar seats are for those ready to “ride the evening” with the Aurora crew, Barbone said. The star dish will be tinned fish omakase: Diners select a tinned delicacy such as barnacles in brine, Sicilian anchovies, or Spanish mussels, and Barbone will rizz it up with the help of whatever delicious ingredients are available that day in the deli case. Guests are also invited to bring their own wine from neighbor Ruby while feasting on one of Aurora’s paninis or focaccias, charcuterie, and cheeses just as the kitchen cuts into them for the first time. There might also be some special dishes and off-menu tinkerings.

Be prepared to listen to the honest sounds of a kitchen team. “We play music that is not on the algorithm or the top charts. You might come here on the night that we play death metal, or you might try to come on the night where we play drum and bass, jungle, techno,” said Barbone.

Tinned fish omakase is a $10 upcharge on whatever tin you select. The full price of this bespoke experience will vary depending on what he’s serving, though Barbone says it will always be affordable: “I love horizontal tables, not vertical.” Reservations are accepted.

Barbone offered a similar experience in the early days of Alimentari Aurora, but eventually covered that surface with dry goods and stock. Following Barbone’s announcement, customers on social media celebrated the return of the chef’s table: “Best seats in town.”

This tiny experience is all about creating a special experience for regulars and newbies alike. “Maybe you come here every Friday, you sit down, you make friends. You become friends with the staff here,” Barbone said. “You become more accustomed to our products. You might taste stuff that you wouldn't necessarily buy,” he said. “It's very focused. It's me and you.”

For those hoping to dine with more than one other person, Barbone is also considering hosting a Thursday night chef’s table experience at Alimentari Aurora’s younger big sister, Studio Aurora, a 2,000-square-foot space at Valencia and 14th Streets.

As for exactly what nights the chef’s table will be open for guests at Alimentari Aurora, Barbone is keeping it casual. “It’s like natural leavening or natural fermentation. Let's see what happens with it. I don't want to put too much pressure on it.”