Celebrate Gazetteer’s second birthday with this $2 subscription deal

Gazetteer SF turned two earlier this month.

No one said launching a new local news outfit in 2024 would be easy, but, over the past two years, we’ve grown our team, launched a print quarterly, and won awards for our news and culture coverage.

We’ve published 736 totally original stories, hosted seven amazing events, and bought two billboards, while covering one extraordinary city.

Now, we want you to join us.

For a limited time, we’re offering a three-month trial on Print Annual subscriptions for just $2. During the trial, you’d get a Gazetteer SF quarterly newspaper mailed to your door, unlimited digital access to our stories, and free entry to Chat Room events in April and June.

We’re convinced that if you spend some time with our writers’ work, you’ll want to keep reading Gazetteer all year.

After the three-month trial, subscriptions will be converted to our regular Annual Print product and price — meaning, you’ll get a free hat!

Act now, because this special offer ends May 1. Happy birthday to us!