Read all about it

Finally some good news about the news business: Gazetteer has hired two new journalists to our team in San Francisco. Cydney Hayes and Olivia Peluso joined us earlier this summer, bringing our team of reporters and editors to six.

That may sound small, but all of us punch way above our weight.

First up is Cydney, who’s covering tech and business for us. She’s already filed dispatches about AI’s bad summer, the zine revival, and the electropocalypse. We’re looking forward to many more stories told with her curiosity, observations, and insights. (Got a tip for her? Email her at cydney@gazetteer.co.)

Cydney previously wrote for 48Hills, The Drift, Architectural Digest, Entertainment Weekly, and others. Most recently, she was on the Creative team at Align Technology, leading ad campaigns as a senior copywriter.

We’re also thrilled to welcome Olivia Peluso, bringing her journalistic skills and deep area knowledge to food and drinks. Olivia dug right in, filing stories for us about cell-culture grown fish, tomato cocktails, and (in collaboration with associate editor Joshua Bote), conflicts between chefs and influencers. (Send her story ideas and food recs at oliviapeluso@gazetteer.co.)

Before joining us, Olivia wrote for Vogue Business, Business Insider, Travel + Leisure, among other publications and served on the editorial staff of Forbes. She also works at least one weekend a year at her family’s bagel shop in New Jersey and has strong feelings about bagels in general.

Cydney and Olivia are reporting from our Market Street office alongside reporters Joel Rosenblatt and Eddie Kim, associate editor Joshua Bote, and editor-in-chief Matt Haber under the direction of founder and CEO Byron Perry.

Text us tips and we'll send you stories.