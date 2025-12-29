Gazetteer SF’s best photos of 2025

This year, Gazetteer added photography to our editorial mix. Many of our best photos were created in collaboration with CatchLight Local and their roster of photographers, but many were also shot by our team.

It can’t be overstated how much these images have deepened our reporting, made the reader experience more interesting, and helped us to think and write about San Francisco in new ways.

What follows is a selection of some of our favorite images of the year, selected by CatchLight’s Eloïse Billois.

Dressed as Victorian-inspired cursed damsels, Kimora Mitchell takes a photo of their partner Santahjanae Jimenez during Queer Prom. Photos: Ximena Natera for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local

Little Happy’s setlist lays on the floor outside of the Ferry Building in San Francisco on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Photo: Tâm Vũ for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local

Doors all over the local art scene are opening for TIAT founder Ash Herr. Photo: Cydney Hayes / Gazetteer SF

Artist Francesca Rosella DJs in the Riffusion office in San Francisco on Thursday April 25, 2025. Photo: Tâm Vũ for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local

Friend of a Friend owner Christopher Renfro. Photo: Omar Mamoon for Gazetteer SF

A protester watches for federal vehicles outside of ICE HQ at 630 Sansome St. Photo: Eddie Kim / Gazetteer SF

Yvonne Yeh’s letterpress test poster. Photo: Joel Rosenblatt / Gazetteer SF

Netsanet Alemayehu, co-owner of Sheba Piano Lounge, is among a group of Black business owners in the Fillmore looking to reclaim the neighborhood as a bastion of black excellence. Photo: Felix Uribe for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local

Bagpipe Guy stands outside San Francisco Immigration Court as part of a protest. Photo: Eddie Kim / Gazetteer SF

Preparing for service at Gary Danko. Photo: Ximena Natera for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local

Beau Wilson tries out for the SF United FC soccer team at the Minnie & Lovie soccer field in San Francisco on Saturday May 3, 2025. Photo: Tâm Vũ for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local

An anti-ICE activist holds up a sign at 100 Montgomery St. on July 8, 2025. Photo: Joshua Bote / Gazetteer SF

A collection of original artwork created by artist Leland Wong is showcased in the Chinese Culture Center’s CCC Design Store at 41 Ross Alley in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Photo: Ekevara Kitpowsong for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local

Projectionist Jim Cassedy in the booth at the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission. Photo: Matt Haber / Gazetteer SF

Anti-ICE protests at 24th St. BART Plaza in the Mission District of San Francisco on June 9, 2025. Photo: Byron Perry / Gazetteer SF

Chef Gary Danko in the dining room of his eponymous restaurant in Fisherman's Wharf. Ximena Natera for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local

Alisha Alexander points out to a vintage shirt in the backroom of her Nob Hill store. August 6, 2025. Photo: Ximena Natera for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local