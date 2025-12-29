Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

The R-Evolution statue stands outside of the Ferry Building in San Francisco on Saturday May 24, 2025. (Tâm Vũ for Gazetteer SF / Catchlight Local)

Gazetteer SF’s best photos of 2025

A long year, captured by our team and our collaborators at CatchLight Local

2:00 PM PST on December 29, 2025

Who are you?

Take our reader survey

Tell us more about yourself and what we're doing right (or wrong)

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

This year, Gazetteer added photography to our editorial mix. Many of our best photos were created in collaboration with CatchLight Local and their roster of photographers, but many were also shot by our team.

It can’t be overstated how much these images have deepened our reporting, made the reader experience more interesting, and helped us to think and write about San Francisco in new ways.

What follows is a selection of some of our favorite images of the year, selected by CatchLight’s Eloïse Billois.

Dressed as Victorian-inspired cursed damsels, Kimora Mitchell takes a photo of their partner Santahjanae Jimenez during Queer Prom. Photos: Ximena Natera for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local
Little Happy’s setlist lays on the floor outside of the Ferry Building in San Francisco on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Photo: Tâm Vũ for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local
Doors all over the local art scene are opening for TIAT founder Ash Herr. Photo: Cydney Hayes / Gazetteer SF
Artist Francesca Rosella DJs in the Riffusion office in San Francisco on Thursday April 25, 2025. Photo: Tâm Vũ for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local
Friend of a Friend owner Christopher Renfro. Photo: Omar Mamoon for Gazetteer SF
A protester watches for federal vehicles outside of ICE HQ at 630 Sansome St. Photo: Eddie Kim / Gazetteer SF
Yvonne Yeh’s letterpress test poster. Photo: Joel Rosenblatt / Gazetteer SF
Netsanet Alemayehu, co-owner of Sheba Piano Lounge, is among a group of Black business owners in the Fillmore looking to reclaim the neighborhood as a bastion of black excellence. Photo: Felix Uribe for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local
Bagpipe Guy stands outside San Francisco Immigration Court as part of a protest. Photo: Eddie Kim / Gazetteer SF
Preparing for service at Gary Danko. Photo: Ximena Natera for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local
Beau Wilson tries out for the SF United FC soccer team at the Minnie & Lovie soccer field in San Francisco on Saturday May 3, 2025. Photo: Tâm Vũ for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local
An anti-ICE activist holds up a sign at 100 Montgomery St. on July 8, 2025. Photo: Joshua Bote / Gazetteer SF
A collection of original artwork created by artist Leland Wong is showcased in the Chinese Culture Center’s CCC Design Store at 41 Ross Alley in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Photo: Ekevara Kitpowsong for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local
Projectionist Jim Cassedy in the booth at the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission. Photo: Matt Haber / Gazetteer SF
Anti-ICE protests at 24th St. BART Plaza in the Mission District of San Francisco on June 9, 2025. Photo: Byron Perry / Gazetteer SF
Chef Gary Danko in the dining room of his eponymous restaurant in Fisherman's Wharf. Ximena Natera for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local
Alisha Alexander points out to a vintage shirt in the backroom of her Nob Hill store. August 6, 2025. Photo: Ximena Natera for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local
Artist Leland Wong with one of his canvases, depicting a vintage scene in Japantown. Photo: Ekevara Kitpowsong for Gazetteer SF / CatchLight Local
Who are you?

Take our reader survey

Tell us more about yourself and what we're doing right (or wrong)

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Share This Article

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Five favorite food moments of 2025

A short list of what I ate up in the world of food this year

December 23, 2025

Server farm to table

AI-generated images are rising in popularity on delivery apps and menus across SF. How far will we take this race to the bottom in food photography? 

December 23, 2025

Got a confidential news tip?

Send it over. Anonymity assured.
The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Daniel Lurie’s 2025 wins and losses

From family zoning to dead mice, an assessment of the mayor’s first year in office

December 22, 2025

Print is forever

As AI rises, the Bay Area is awash in a full-on print revival, from magazines to books to this website’s own quarterly paper

December 22, 2025

Memories of overdevelopment

Rebecca Solnit and Susan Schwartzenberg’s ‘Hollow City’ at 25

December 22, 2025

The fight for Julie’s Kitchen

Facing eviction, the owners of the popular Crocker Galleria lunch spot want to take their landlord to trial

December 19, 2025
See all posts