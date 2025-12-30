Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

Gazetteer SF’s most-read stories of 2025

We appreciate your eyeballs and hope to see them again next year

11:00 AM PST on December 30, 2025

Photos: Eddie Kim / Gazetteer SF, Richard Faulk, Becca Bloom

Who are you?

Take our reader survey

Tell us more about yourself and what we're doing right (or wrong)

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Well, 2025 is winding down. In this very long year, our reporters broke news, dug into tech execs (and tech excess), and tracked the influence of big-time influencers. We got insiders’ takes on political newcomers and the most ubiquitous group on Facebook. We found internet communities on the up and in crisis. 

One of us got pepper-sprayed by ICE.

These are the ten stories that Gazetteer readers gravitated to this year. But whether you’ve clicked on one story or 100 we’ve written, we’re glad you’re here all the same. Thanks for reading, and please come back in 2026.

10. ‘You can’t outsource taste’ (June 4)
By Joshua Bote

Inside the subreddit where 12,000 of the city’s most tasteful bitches and counting gather

9. The fight to save Buy Nothing (Nov. 7)
By Olivia Peluso

In the midst of a resources crunch, Facebook shut down Buy Nothing mutual aid groups over an alleged trademark infringement

8. College student’s job interview goes TikTok-viral as ‘creepy’ AI interviewer goes haywire (May 5)
By Joshua Bote

The AI interviewer, named 'Alex,' is made by San Francisco startup Apriora (now just called Alex)

7. Growing up on Alcatraz (Aug. 22)
By Richard Faulk

As the president shouts about reopening the Rock, contributor Richard Faulk prefers to remember his father’s childhood on the Island.

6. Condor Club general manager shot and killed (Oct. 6)
By Joshua Bote

Mark Calcagni was killed outside of his home in Santa Rosa By Joshua Bote

5. I reported from an ICE action on Sansome and all I got was a face full of pepper spray (Aug. 20)
By Eddie Kim

Federal agents are stepping up their actions against protesters and, apparently, the press

4. Everything’s coming up Becca Bloom (July 30)
By Joshua Bote

A brief rundown of the things you never thought you’d need to know about our city’s #RichTok superstar

3. What makes Saikat run? (Oct. 20)
By Eddie Kim

In his race to beat Nancy Pelosi in 2026, Saikat Chakrabarti’s friends and allies are calling him San Francisco’s Zohran Mamdani. Progressives are a bit more moderate on him

2. A former tech CEO is on a crusade to get the record of his arrest removed from the internet (Jan. 23)
By Joel Rosenblatt

Maury Blackman is suing a journalist who publicized his domestic violence arrest for $25 million

1. The Hazie’s bartender attacked by a customer is just happy it was caught on video (Dec. 15)
By Olivia Peluso

Inside the hectic, viral incident at a Hayes Valley restaurant

Who are you?

Take our reader survey

Tell us more about yourself and what we're doing right (or wrong)

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Share This Article

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote@joshuabote.com

Joshua Bote is an associate editor for Gazetteer SF, focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco. Reach out via Signal or email.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Five for 2025

From one of the coolest Realtors to one of the highest-paid lawyers, a look back at the Gazetteer stories I won’t soon forget

December 30, 2025

Gazetteer SF’s best photos of 2025

A long year, captured by our team and our collaborators at CatchLight Local

December 29, 2025

Got a confidential news tip?

Send it over. Anonymity assured.
The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Five favorite food moments of 2025

A short list of what I ate up in the world of food this year

December 23, 2025

Server farm to table

AI-generated images are rising in popularity on delivery apps and menus across SF. How far will we take this race to the bottom in food photography? 

December 23, 2025

Daniel Lurie’s 2025 wins and losses

From family zoning to dead mice, an assessment of the mayor’s first year in office

December 22, 2025

Print is forever

As AI rises, the Bay Area is awash in a full-on print revival, from magazines to books to this website’s own quarterly paper

December 22, 2025
See all posts