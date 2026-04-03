Everlane confirms it’s closing San Francisco HQ, but are not getting evicted

On Thursday, Gazetteer SF broke the news that San Francisco clothing brand Everlane was served an unlawful detainer — the first step in a legal eviction — on its Folsom St. headquarters.

Everlane reached out Friday afternoon to clarify that it is, in fact, closing its headquarters here, but are not getting evicted by their landlord.

In a statement shared to Gazetteer by Everlane spokesperson Kenneth Loo, the company explained that the detainer is “a routine procedural step” in the process of exiting their office and was assured that it was “not adversarial.”

We reached out to building owner Chris Hickey, who also owns City Picture Frame in the same building, but have yet to hear back.

Their new “centralized office” will be located in Los Angeles.

Read the company's full statement below: