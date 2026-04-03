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Everlane confirms it’s closing San Francisco HQ, but are not getting evicted

The brand assures that the exit from its SF offices was ‘not adversarial’

1:43 PM PDT on April 3, 2026

The exterior of Everlane’s Valencia St. shop. Photo: Lynn F./Yelp

On Thursday, Gazetteer SF broke the news that San Francisco clothing brand Everlane was served an unlawful detainer — the first step in a legal eviction — on its Folsom St. headquarters.

Everlane reached out Friday afternoon to clarify that it is, in fact, closing its headquarters here, but are not getting evicted by their landlord.

In a statement shared to Gazetteer by Everlane spokesperson Kenneth Loo, the company explained that the detainer is “a routine procedural step” in the process of exiting their office and was assured that it was “not adversarial.”

We reached out to building owner Chris Hickey, who also owns City Picture Frame in the same building, but have yet to hear back.

Their new “centralized office” will be located in Los Angeles.

Read the company's full statement below:

Everlane has been in ongoing, good faith discussions with its landlords regarding its San Francisco office. We can confirm the recent filing was a routine procedural step in that process and not adversarial.

As part of a broader effort to bring teams together, Everlane has made the decision to consolidate operations in Los Angeles, with a centralized office planned by August. The full organization was informed of this transition, and we are actively supporting employees through this change.

We're proud of what we've built in San Francisco and are looking ahead to this next chapter in Los Angeles to continue building with greater alignment across the business.

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Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote@joshuabote.com

Joshua Bote is an associate editor for Gazetteer SF, focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco. Reach out via Signal or email.

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