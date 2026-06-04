Getting to the bottom of the Daniel Lurie gay porno parody

The most important news this week: We’ve gotten a few more details about that Daniel Lurie gay porn parody that (God willing) is coming soon.

Word of the film emerged last week after flyers advertising the production of the film were spotted around the Castro and Haight-Ashbury last week. Since then, it’s attracted attention but little is known about the ins-and-outs of the film itself.

Nevertheless, to answer some baseline questions: The film will be titled Let’s Blow San Francisco. We’re still unclear if the film is real or not, but we’re willing to flirt with the idea. Only two members of this team have emerged in public, albeit with very Boogie Nights-sounding noms de porn: Scooter and Don Francisco.

Here’s the rub: We do not know if they’re legit or just a group of pranksters looking to join in on the city’s ongoing prank-aissance. Frankly, we do not want to be jerked around by some jokesters.

The folks responsible are “a small team of local artists, all San Francisco natives,” ‘Scooter’ told Gazetteer SF by email. They have production experience, Scooter said, but not in the adult film industry.

They are currently looking for an industry studio partner to ensure they adhere to best practices; they also would appreciate some financial backing from local establishments. At the top of their list: Ghirardelli, Levi’s, and Philz, though they would be happy to hear from any business regardless of size. (Of Philz, Scooter joked: “Maybe this film is something they’d be willing to do to redeem their image.”)

So far, these would-be pornographers look to be operating in good faith. The team is still very much looking for their dream Lurie. Even after all of the media attention surrounding their production, they still have yet to find their star. “We haven’t fielded as many inquiries for the lead role as we’d like,” Scooter said. “We’re still looking for our Lurie, and encourage any Daniel Lurie over the age of 18, who’s willing to star in an adult film, to contact us.” A two-minute self-tape of a Lurie impression will be necessary.

Apparently a good mayor is hard to find.

But channeling Lurie, it seems, is a state of mind more than it is being a 40-something white guy: Any Lurie over the age of 18 willing to star in an adult film is eligible. Heck, they’re even willing to do some race-blind casting for the person who can best capture the Luri-essence.

“A decent bit of the interest we’ve gotten has been from the Asian community,” Scooter said. “We are absolutely willing to consider a Lurie of any race if they’re the right impersonator.”

No other politicos will be cast, it seems; instead, the crew is looking to cast for “community members, police officers, and similar average people one might encounter in the city” to play with their Lurie.

As for what Let’s Blow San Francisco will be about, Scooter says the team plans to make the storyline “very scenario-driven,” which we take to mean a series of X-rated scenes all loosely centered around Lurie and co., but without a real narrative arc. Maybe a scene inspecting an empty Vacant to Vibrant property with a very cramped back room? Perhaps a steamy encounter during one of the mayor’s daily social media strolls? We’re not experts.

“We want to keep some of what we have in store still under wraps, but we're looking at including a number of classic San Francisco fixtures, like autonomous cars and the city’s three 24-hour bathrooms,” they added.

Whether the porno parody is an earnest display of affection (and more) for our Lurie-in-chief or a tongue-in-cheeks (sic.) riff on the mayor’s catchphrase (“San Francisco is back!”) remains to be seen.

“We think that Mayor Lurie’s performance as mayor has been very inspiring,” Scooter said. “He has given us a lot of material to work with. We couldn’t be happier.”