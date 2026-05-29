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Hearing on Lurie’s testimony is delayed as man charged with assault is a no show

Tony Phillips failed to appear in court, postponing any courtroom activity related to a March confrontation with the mayor’s bodyguard in the Tenderloin

11:54 AM PDT on May 29, 2026

San Francisco’s Hall of Justice. Photo: Joel Rosenblatt / Gazetteer SF

A San Francisco judge issued an arrest warrant for Tony Phillips, the man whom Mayor Daniel Lurie’s bodyguard confronted and tussled with in the Tenderloin on March 5, after Phillips failed to show up for a court hearing.

Phillips has been charged with resisting and assaulting a police officer after the mayor and the bodyguard asked Phillips to move from Cedar Street, resulting in a physical altercation.

At the Hall of Justice Friday, Ivan Rodriguez, a lawyer representing Phillips, was scheduled to ask the judge to order Lurie’s live testimony for Phillips’ June 2 preliminary hearing. 

Instead, because Phillips didn’t show up, both hearings were indefinitely postponed.

Rodriguez told Gazetteer SF that he hasn’t been able to locate his client, explaining that Phillips is homeless, and suffering from mental illness. The postponement reflects a “systemic issue” in the city’s criminal justice process, Rodriguez said.

“This didn’t just start now,” Rodriguez said. “Mr. Phillips has been out in the street for years and years and years. He’s certainly somebody that the system has failed, the government has failed.”

Court filings and video of the confrontation show Joel Aguayo, a police officer in Lurie’s security detail, making the first physical contact by pushing Phillips to the ground. Rodriguez said the evidence shows Phillips “isn’t the guilty party here.” 

Earlier this month, Phillips won a release from jail on an unrelated charge. Rodriguez has argued that his client had no idea who Aguayo or Lurie were when they accosted him.

Rodriguez said he has met outside of court with the judge and lawyers from the district attorney’s office to figure out how to advance the case given the personal challenges Phillips faces.

“For the most part, all sides have been compassionate about it, and understanding,” Rodriguez said. “Unfortunately, because of Mr. Phillips’ non-appearance today, it’s put on hold for a moment. But we’ll be back, we’ll get this resolved eventually.”


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Joel Rosenblatt

Joel covers the forces in San Francisco — money, business, personalities, local law and politics — that bind the city and pull it apart.

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