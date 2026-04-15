Know thyself and thy bank balance

Our relationship with money is a product of our values, upbringing, generation, behaviors, and goals. When it comes to money management, self-knowledge is paramount.

No wonder why people get funny about money!

On Wednesday, April 29th, Gazetteer SF food reporter Olivia Peluso will explore how personal finance is ingrained in psychology and emotion just as much as it is accounting. She will be joined by Berna Anat, financial hype woman and author of “Money Out Loud”, and Lillian Zhang, author of “The New Money Rules: The Gen Z Guide to Personal Finance.”

What early influences can shape our relationship with money? How can we feel empowered to discuss finance openly, especially across cultures, generations, and power structures? How can we overcome common feelings such as anxiety and shame when it comes to our money management? We’ll be discussing this and more at Chat Room: Money.

Chat Room: Money

April 29, 2026

Swedish American Hall

2174 Market St.

Doors: 6:30 p.m.

Show: 7 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF paid subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.