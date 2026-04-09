Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

RuPaul’s perfect, $2,000 San Francisco day

The drag icon’s perfect day in SF includes the Ritz, roller skating, and a helicopter tour

11:19 AM PDT on April 9, 2026

RuPaul proclaims San Francisco is his favorite city. Photo: TikTok

Even amid the rest of the mind-altering goo on TikTok, RuPaul’s feed is a trip. An ambling cocktail of surreal character studies (“Aussie Science Teacher,” a car saleswoman named Vanessa, a baby), raunchy quotables, disarmingly earnest life advice, and, of course, advertisements for the many, many pies the world’s most famous drag queen outside of Brazil has her fingers in including Drag Race, DJ sets, and her upcoming movie Stop! That! Train!.

This week, RuPaul proclaimed San Francisco his favorite American city. “It is so beautiful!” he said.

What follows is a seemingly off-the-dome list of the things he loves to do in the city. If it turns out the city’s tourism board paid RuPaul to do a Cameo about what he loves here, I would not be surprised.

RuPaul’s perfect San Francisco experience requires four things: a meal at downtown stalwart John’s Grill, a stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Nob Hill, a skate at the Church of 8 Wheels, and, as any respectable San Franciscan will tell you, a helicopter ride. 

The lack of LGBT places and things notwithstanding, RuPaul deserves some credit for not including, like, the House of Prime Rib or the Painted Ladies. 

But this is a list for someone with money! RuPaul, with her countless $10,000 gowns and deliciously maximalist Beverly Hills estate, certainly does, between the aforementioned business ventures and (disputed) diverse assets in her portfolio.

Here’s what RuPaul’s perfect day in San Francisco will run you.

His first recommendation is John’s Grill. “It’s not ritzy or anything,” he says. “It’s such great food.”

Ru doesn’t specify his order (John’s Grill reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what the drag star likes), but a classic steak ($37.95) and martini ($15) combo is probably a decent guess; maybe throw in a shrimp cocktail ($17.95) for good measure. That’ll run at least $100 per person with tax, tip, and fees. As far as meals go, it’s spendy, but not ludicrously so. 

Up next, a night at the Ritz-Carlton. A Deluxe Guest Room (the lowest end available) starts at $480 for a weekend night. But for the Glamazon herself, nothing but the finest: A two-bedroom suite runs to $2,636 per night with the Presidential Suite (treat yourself) can be yours for $9,840 a night. 

The third item on the agenda: The Church of 8 Wheels. If you want to catch the Church of 8 Wheels during your visit, you’ll have to be here on a Tuesday or a weekend day, which could bump up the cost of the Ritz stay. But entry into the Church costs a reasonable $20 and a $4 service charge, less than a 12-pack of RuPaul’s House of Love cocktails.

And, then, the most left-field choice? A helicopter tour of the city. 

“It is so fabulous because you get to see, you get a bird’s eye view of the geography of the city, because it’s kind of a hard city to figure out if you don’t understand it.”

I doubt that Ru or his team is searching for the best-priced deal for this, so let’s go with the first choice that pops up on Google: That would be Aero Adventures, which operates out of Sausalito. A regular half-hour helicopter ride through Aero Adventures costs $845. There is a non-zero chance that RuPaul cannot get on this plane; turns out, Aero Adventures prohibits anyone over 6’2” from flying on one of their helis. RuPaul is 6’4,””, but let’s hope they would make an exception. 

So, there you have it: To experience RuPaul’s perfect day, you’ll have to spend at least $2,000. Guess that means you better work — or you better work for OpenAI.

Share This Article

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote@joshuabote.com

Joshua Bote is an associate editor for Gazetteer SF, focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco. Reach out via Signal or email.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Philz CEO orders removal of flags from stores, including pride flags, to create an ‘inclusive experience’

Once a local gem, the private equity-owned coffee chain has pissed off staff and patrons with its anti-LGBTQ request 

April 8, 2026

What is going on with Jackie Fielder?

Understanding the District 9 Supervisor’s health crisis and what it might mean for the city

April 8, 2026

Why is the Hayes Valley Cesar Chavez mural still up?

Shepard Fairey’s decade-old tribute to the disgraced labor activist remains one of the most visible tributes in the city

April 7, 2026

Mayor Lurie on layoffs: ‘Everyone is going to feel these cuts’

Nurses are in the first round of city job eliminations, but cuts to police officers are ‘not in the cards’

April 7, 2026
Manic Monday

The long Sam Altman profile that people definitely have opinions about without reading

Plus: Who rules X and why was there a porcupine in the ceiling?

April 6, 2026

Why can’t we be friends? Broke-Ass Stuart breaks into the algorithmic friendmaking space

The city’s famously penny-pinching nightlife mascot would like to invite you to his dinner club 

April 6, 2026
See all posts