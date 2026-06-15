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Sample culinary excellence from leading local pop-ups at Chat Room: Food

Our live event is the perfect time to chow down on Uncle Tito’s Filipino-American comfort food, Provecho’s Oaxacan delights, and Ovinloven’s seasonal sweet and savory pies

2:52 PM PDT on June 15, 2026

Left to right: Provecho, Ovinloven, and Uncle Tito

We don’t just want to feed your mind with stimulating conversation at Chat Room: Food, we want to feed you dinner, too. 

That’s why we’re partnering with three of the leading pop-ups in the Bay Area — Ovinloven, Provecho, and Uncle Tito — who will set up shop at Swedish American Hall to sell their tasty creations. 

Come hungry!

Ovinloven
Rachael Strickler’s pop-up Ovinloven is known for seasonally inspired, locally sourced sweet and savory pies. She has a background in human rights advocacy and community organizing in the reproductive justice and prison abolition movements; she hopes to continue embodying their principles in her present and future work. Her goal is to nourish her community both physically and spiritually. She aims to tap into nostalgia while also providing a new and elevated experience through her recipes. She views pie as the perfect blank canvas for celebrating ingredients and telling stories—it has been an incredible vehicle to allow her to connect with and shine a spotlight on local farmers, makers, and small businesses. Community is at the center of everything she—and by extension, Ovinloven—does.

Provecho
Eder Ramirez’s Oaxacan cuisine pop-up Provecho is all about flame-kissed meats and seafood, often served on tostadas or memelas. While including Oaxacan techniques and ingredients, Ramirez pushes things forward with his cooking, often combining Japanese and Korean touches like raw fish or kimchi. Ramirez is a first-generation son of Oaxacan parents, who has made the Bay Area his home since 2007. Provecho has popped up at such locations as Berkeley Bowl West, Millay Sake + Wine Bar, Temescal Brewing, and Tahona Mercado.

Uncle Tito
Vincent Dayao is the chef and founder of Uncle Tito, a Filipino-American pop-up in the San Francisco Bay Area. Inspired by his childhood, family, and culture, he creates modern Filipino-American comfort food that honors tradition while doing it his own way — paying homage to the generation before us, connecting with our generation, and introducing the next one to the food and culture we love.

Chat Room: Food
June 18, 2026
Swedish American Hall
2174 Market St.
Doors: 6 p.m.
Show: 6:30 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 6:00-9:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

Food will be available for purchase from pop-ups. All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF paid subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.

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