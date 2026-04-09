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Small business, big questions

What does it take to run a small business in a San Francisco boom cycle? We'll discuss at Chat Room: Money

3:07 PM PDT on April 9, 2026

Small businesses are the beating heart of San Francisco, but keeping them alive today is no small feat. Rents are skyrocketing, consumers are tightening their belts, and the AI boom is emboldening corporate interests and reshaping the city's economic priorities.

How do our mighty little shops manage to survive it all?

On April 29, Gazetteer SF business reporter Cydney Hayes will explore the forces shaping our city's small business market with some of its most prominent players. She will be joined by Katy Tang, director of small business for the City of San Francisco; Christin Evans, owner of Booksmith and Alembic; and Lex Sloan, executive director of the Roxie Theater.

How do business owners handle landlords who'd rather develop luxury condos? What new retail trends are helping stores stay afloat? How are small businesses faring under the Lurie adminstration, which claims to be both pro-small business and pro-development? Join us as we discuss all this and more at Chat Room: Money.

Chat Room: Money
April 29, 2026
Swedish American Hall
2174 Market St.
Doors: 6:30 p.m.
Show: 7 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

 All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF paid subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.

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