This weekend’s teaser triggered taco-enjoyers across the Bay. Photo: Instagram

Tacos Oscar teases SF location

Incredible fact: the beloved Oakland eatery is eyeing a Western expansion

9:30 AM PDT on September 24, 2025

Oakland tacos and tostadas spot Tacos Oscar is planning to open a second location on our side of the Bay.

On Sunday afternoon, the business posted a mysterious photo on Instagram of a key marked “TOSF” outside of a blurred facade. On Tuesday, Tacos Oscar confirmed with Gazetteer that they are “keeping things under wraps until we are a little more sorted out in SF,” but that they should have some information for us in the coming weeks.

Tacos Oscar’s 40th St. location frequently accumulates a crowd before doors open at 5 p.m. and its menu, a mix of eccentric, Californized, borderline audacious takes on traditional meat and vegan tacos earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand, a benchmark of well-made, well-priced food. Prices are fair enough to fill a plate with several if you can’t choose between the (once-divisive, now-beloved) charred broccoli or the banana leaf and chile-braised beef shoulder, served up all on handmade corn tortillas. 

All this, combined with a modest beer list, delicious weekend brunch offerings, the chicness of its shipping-container kitchen, and a quirky website that features, in addition to its menu, a visual guide to the best shirts worn by a third-tier Sopranos character and “incredible” facts like Sandra Bullock was almost Neo in The Matrix (which is somehow true), is the recipe for a Bay Area darling worth riding BART to experience.

One Redditor noted that the photo seems to be taken at Woods Lowside, a wine bar on lower Haight St. A different Woods location in Cole Valley recently started sharing its space with Oakland smash burger restaurant Lovely’s, so another cross-Bay partnership seems likely. Oscar, if you’re reading this, the people are hungry for details (and tostadas). 

Olivia Peluso

Olivia Peluso is a food and drink reporter for Gazetteer SF.

