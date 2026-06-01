The Korean food renaissance is here to stay 

In the last few years, Korean culture has flooded the mainstream consciousness, and our social media feeds, thanks to an explosion of interest into the country's music, movies, and cuisine. The food of modern Korea is both entrenched in working-class tradition (800-year-old soups!) and oddball experimentation (cheese and sugar on everything!), but luckily for us, San Francisco offers both.

Is this surging trend a flash in the pan, or a sign of more to come? Find out at Chat Room: Food, where Gazetteer SF city reporter Eddie Kim will discuss with leaders of SF’s Korean dining scene, including:

Thomas Etheve is the executive sous chef of San Ho Won in San Francisco’s Mission District. Originally from Réunion Island, off the coast of Madagascar, he built his career path through France, Hong Kong, and San Francisco, including formative years working under Benu's Chef Corey Lee. Rooted in Korean culinary tradition while embracing California influence, Thomas is known for a calm, modern approach to leadership and hospitality. His work reflects both deep respect for tradition and a desire to create environments where young chefs can grow, evolve, and thrive.

Hwanghah Jeong is the owner of Jilli, a Korean makgeolli and tapas bar in San Francisco’s Mission District. Jilli launched in 2025 as the SF outpost of the popular bar of the same name in Los Angeles. It aims to be a neighborhood “suljib” where folks can unwind, relax, and drink the sweet and cloudy Korean rice wine that is makgeolli while snacking on small plates. Jeong previously worked as a designer at tech companies including Airbnb and Google.

Ina Jungin Lee is the owner of The Korner Store Bites & Vibes in the Excelsior and founder and CEO of Matko, the Korean fast-casual restaurant concept. Her work brings together culinary tradition, design, and community to share the warmth of Korean home cooking. For Ina, Korean food means the simple, nourishing meals she grew up eating at home — made with her mother’s love. Matko’s mission is to make Korean food as accessible as possible, whether through its restaurants, its “Heat & Serve” at-home line, or cultural events that celebrate family and community.

Chat Room: Food

June 18, 2026

Swedish American Hall

2174 Market St.

Doors: 6 p.m.

Show: 6:30 p.m.

Entry includes free flow beer and wine from 6:00-9:30 p.m. This event is 21+.

Food will be available for purchase from pop ups.

All Chat Room events are free for Gazetteer SF paid subscribers but space is limited. Subscribers may write to chelly@gazetteer.co to receive your free ticket code. Non-subscribers may purchase tickets here for $30 + fees.