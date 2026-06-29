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The Mill closed indefinitely after fire

This is the second fire at a business on Divisadero this month. No injuries were reported

12:15 PM PDT on June 29, 2026

On Monday morning, small piles of burned debris sat on the sidewalk beside The Mill’s parklet. Photo: Olivia Peluso / Gazetteer SF

The Mill will be closed indefinitely following an interior fire that broke out early Monday morning. The popular coffee, toast, pastry, and artisanal goods spot at 736 Divisadero St. is a combined cafe space for Josey Baker Bread and Four Barrel Coffee.  The venue made headlines nationwide in its early days for its coveted (and pricey) toasts.

In a statement to Gazetteer SF, the San Francisco Fire Department’s on duty public information officer said it responded to reports of the fire at 2:28 a.m. and were able to extinguish it before it spread to adjacent buildings. The cause has been deemed accidental, and no one was injured or displaced, SFFD told Gazetteer via email. In a video posted online by SFFD, the fire appears to have impacted the back of the business and part of the roof. 

Photo: SFFD

Attempts to reach representatives of the Mill, Josey Baker Bread, and Four Barrel have not yet been returned.

“Hi everyone. Last night we had a fire and will be closed until further notice while we get everything sorted. Everyone is safe, just in shock,” The Mill wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thank you for your support as we figure out how to move forward.” 

Commenters on Instagram asked how they could continue to support the business. On Monday morning, small piles of burned debris sat on the sidewalk beside The Mill’s parklet. 

The incident is the second fire this month within that two-block stretch of Divisadero following a chimney flue fire at Italian restaurant Che Fico at 838 Divisadero St., which has remained closed since June 11. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

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Olivia Peluso

Olivia Peluso is a food and drink reporter for Gazetteer SF.

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