Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

The Mill turns to the crowd for $100,000 to recover from fire

“It's so hard but it's also so beautiful to me. It just feels amazing to feel like people care so much,” says Josey Baker 

12:12 PM PDT on June 30, 2026

The timeline for renovations is still unclear. Photo: GoFundMe

The Mill has started a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs to its building after a fire that broke out early Monday morning caused significant damage to the cafe and bread bakery’s interior. 

At time of publication, the fundraiser had generated more than $25,000 since going public early Tuesday. Their goal is $100,000. Josey Baker, who owns the breadmaking portion of The Mill, said the timeline for renovations is still unclear.  His voice broke with emotion when asked about the community’s response. 

“It's so hard but it's also so beautiful to me. It just feels amazing to feel like people care so much,” Baker said. 

The shop on Divisadero Street hosts Josey Baker Bread and Four Barrel Coffee. Baker, during our call on Tuesday, was out actively looking for a temporary place to continue baking bread while The Mill’s building undergoes repairs. Aside from selling at The Mill, the bakery sells loaves wholesale to local grocers, including Bi-Rite, Berkeley Bowl, and Mollie Stone’s. In order to retain his staff, he hopes to continue the wholesale side of the business while The Mill gets repaired. 

“This was not part of the plan and it's very sad and it's going to involve a lot of work. But I'm also so grounded by the way that so many people are just telling us that they care,” he said. “It's kind of solidified that our root system runs very deep and I feel very clear and fortunate to say that we're going to come back and be more grateful and better than ever.” 

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, share it with someone. That’s the best way for new readers to discover Gazetteer SF.
Olivia Peluso

Olivia Peluso is a food and drink reporter for Gazetteer SF.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Fog City Flea closes up Mission shop after 9 months

The Mission outpost for crafts and apparel was ‘a great big test’ that didn’t pan out, owner tells vendors in email

June 30, 2026

Lurie rebukes anti-Pride Giants players even as DOJ investigates team over alleged discrimination

‘You represent San Francisco,’ the mayor said during a fundraiser on Pride Sunday

June 29, 2026
Manic Monday

Nancy Pelosi has more Pride wristbands than she knows what to do with

Plus, fancy little cakes for the fanciest little boys in the tech industry

June 29, 2026

The Mill closed indefinitely after fire

This is the second fire at a business on Divisadero this month. No injuries were reported

June 29, 2026

Hundreds of ‘sex machines’ delivered across the street from Rainbow Grocery

We really hope the mailman dropped them off by saying, ‘I’m here to deliver a package…’

June 29, 2026
Announcements

San Francisco’s singular food scene celebrated at Chat Room (PHOTOS)

Thanks to those who came out and we’ll see you next season!

June 26, 2026