The Mill turns to the crowd for $100,000 to recover from fire

The Mill has started a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs to its building after a fire that broke out early Monday morning caused significant damage to the cafe and bread bakery’s interior. At time of publication, the fundraiser had generated more than $25,000 since going public early Tuesday. Their goal is $100,000. Josey Baker, who owns the breadmaking portion of The Mill, said the timeline for renovations is still unclear. His voice broke with emotion when asked about the community’s response. “It's so hard but it's also so beautiful to me. It just feels amazing to feel like people care so much,” Baker said.

The shop on Divisadero Street hosts Josey Baker Bread and Four Barrel Coffee. Baker, during our call on Tuesday, was out actively looking for a temporary place to continue baking bread while The Mill’s building undergoes repairs. Aside from selling at The Mill, the bakery sells loaves wholesale to local grocers, including Bi-Rite, Berkeley Bowl, and Mollie Stone’s. In order to retain his staff, he hopes to continue the wholesale side of the business while The Mill gets repaired.

“This was not part of the plan and it's very sad and it's going to involve a lot of work. But I'm also so grounded by the way that so many people are just telling us that they care,” he said. “It's kind of solidified that our root system runs very deep and I feel very clear and fortunate to say that we're going to come back and be more grateful and better than ever.”