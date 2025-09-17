Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In
Announcements

The Slop Stops Here: We bought a billboard

To tell the city about our work, we’re embracing the physical world

2:28 PM PDT on September 17, 2025

The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

The Gazetteer SF team. Photo: Tâm Vũ for Gazetteer SF / Catchlight Local

Extra! Extra! We're giving away hats

Now you can keep cool and show the world that you support independent news

If you’ve exited 101 north at Cesar Chavez recently you may have noticed a gleaming pink wall with this bold declaration splashed across it: THE SLOP STOPS HERE.

That was us.

Indeed, Gazetteer SF has bought a billboard at this hairball-like intersection to announce our philosophy to the world.

Consider this billboard our all-caps commitment to publishing slop-free San Francisco news that is 100% created by humans for humans. Putting out this declaration in the physical world only underlines our point: Even though Gazetteer SF is a digital newsroom, we see ourselves in opposition to the creeping algorithmization of our lives thanks to the digital platforms so many of us spend our time on.

Attaching ourselves to the physical world in 2025 is hard, especially as it feels more and more like an extension of life online. After driving past many miles of indecipherable tech startup billboards —most created with AI —we hope you find our message refreshing.

We’re also running ads on the outside of Muni buses throughout the city with different slogans that reflect our editorial mission, so keep your eyes open!

Why outdoor ads, you ask?

Outdoor ads are tactile, un-trackable, and above all, real. They’re an essential part of our cityscape and have an inherent value in the fact that the advertiser is actually buying a piece of physical space for a period of time to get passersby attention. No targeting, no performance cost-per-click, no pandering here. And despite the fact that outdoor ads seem so old school, we still see a healthy demand for them from the most technologically advanced marketers in the world.

Many readers have spotted our ads about town and sent in photos. We love that! Please keep sending us photos by text at (415) 787-6570, email, or BlueSky and we’ll publish a round up post in early October.

Text us tips and we'll send you stories.

Extra! Extra! We're giving away hats

Now you can keep cool and show the world that you support independent news

Share This Article

Byron Perry

Byron Perry is the founder and CEO of Gazetteer.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

One battle after another

A highway fight sparked Joel Engardio’s recall, but race and class conflicts sealed the deal

September 17, 2025

Flour & Branch sued by landlord

The buzzy brunch spot near Oracle Park is behind on rent

September 16, 2025

Didja hear the one about San Francisco being back?

How many times can Daniel Lurie tell us the city is back? Many, many, many

September 16, 2025

Can local news help Nextdoor recover its neighborly reputation?

The neighborhood-based social networking app is hoping local news partnerships can boost engagement and save news deserts. If only all their partners knew about it

September 16, 2025

Among the Fearnots

At their sold-out Civic Auditorium show, K-pop girl group Le Sserafim had something to prove

September 15, 2025

Holy ‘mole

In a Bernal backyard, a not-so-secret society worshipped at the altar of the sublime shareable

September 15, 2025
See all posts