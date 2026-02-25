Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

The Strokes are slouching towards Bill Graham

The seminal NYC band returns to SF in April after a legendarily bad Outside Lands performance

12:48 PM PST on February 25, 2026

The Strokes are back! Photo: Jason McDonald

The Strokes are returning to San Francisco — wonderful news for anyone nostalgic for post-9/11 Lower East Side, including millennials who only lived through it vicariously on Tumblr (e.g., me), and the Gen Z’ers currently reminiscing over their parents’ “indie sleaze” eras. 

The band, known for their tightly-wound garage rock sound and jaded, seen-it-all lyricism, is coming to Bill Graham Civic Auditorium for an all-ages show April 6, shortly before they join fellow indie rockers Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella. Aussie musician Alex Cameron will be opening. 

The last time the Strokes performed in San Francisco was *checks notes* October 2021 at Outside Lands. And, well, it was not their best show: They were late, cut their set early, and notoriously gruff frontman Julian Casablancas kept on griping about San Francisco’s Covid restrictions. He also meowed through “You Only Live Once.” Classic rock band shit. 

The Strokes’ return is still exciting, though, especially for aging Xers who can manage to get a sitter. Room on Fire and Is This It remain near-perfect 21st century rock albums, and even their hit-or-miss discography after that contains a few stabs at greatness. (You may also be surprised to know that their 2020 album The New Abnormal is probably their most streamed, which you can chalk up to at least two singles from it being TikTok-big.)

They’re prepping for a festival circuit this year, which includes the recently-announced Shaky Knees in Atlanta and Summer Sonic in Japan. Tickets for the Bill Graham show go on sale Friday. While we wait, I’ll be queuing up their Letterman performance from 24 years ago.

Share This Article

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote@joshuabote.com

Joshua Bote is an associate editor for Gazetteer SF, focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco. Reach out via Signal or email.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

The spiritual center of the Financial District

Temple of Soma, a new psychedelic church on Kearny Street, wants to lovingly guide you in mushroom-enabled worship

February 25, 2026

Guerrilla outdoor campaign decrying ‘GROK CHILD PORN’ appears around the city

The mysterious marketing push comes amid public uproar and international investigations into sex abuse material generated by Elon Musk’s chatbot

February 24, 2026
Manic Monday

Who (allegedly) runs tech?

Two magazines investigate. Plus, the people want a ‘Silicon Valley’ reboot

February 23, 2026

How the uncanny valley could kill the Valley

Porn performer Siri Dahl and others have started sounding the alarm about AI's impacts on privacy, free speech, and legal sex work

February 23, 2026
Satire

Who goes AI?

An interesting and somewhat macabre parlor game from the 1940s is updated for our age

February 20, 2026

San Francisco Standard is going ‘AI-native’

A $150,000 grant from the Lenfest Institute is fueling a new app and more

February 19, 2026
See all posts