Every night is Friday during Restaurant Week

For food lovers with some money to spend, SF Restaurant Week offers deals on delicious prix fixe meals, but for business owners the promotional event can represent a ton of work and tighter margins. The spring installment began Friday and runs through Sunday, April 19th. Participating restaurants offer discounts such as the $35 lunch at Bon Délire or the $45 dinner at Pizzeria Delfina. Prices for brunch or lunch range from $10 to $45 and get you at least two items or courses; dinner tiers are at least three courses and range from $30 to $90. Restaurateurs say the program is a great way to get first-time customers in the door. The more accessible price points are designed to encourage folks to try new places or, at the very least, give them an excuse to eat out on a weeknight. For restaurants, it brings weekend-level crowds to weeknight slumps during a slow time of year.

“It really helped us during kind of a sluggish month,” said Kayla Abe, co-owner of Shuggie’s, which is offering a $45 dinner in the Mission.

“The intention always seemed to have it be this approachable, more affordable menu,” said Marcelle Gonzales Yang, co-owner of Piglet & Co, where she is featuring a $25 lunch or a $75 dinner menu.

That affordable menu hits differently this year. Tariffs, blockades, and the widespread increase in the cost of goods have tightened margins for restaurants, while the price tiers set by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, which organizes Restaurant Week, have remained largely unchanged since 2021.

“We were kind of hoping they’d go from $45 to $50 or $55 to accommodate or, you know, recognize the tariffs that we’re up against,” said Cory Obenour, chef and co-owner of Blue Plate in Bernal Heights.

“Our fish company, our bread delivery company — everybody has tacked on a delivery charge, a gas surcharge. All of our wines that we buy have gone up at least 15 percent from Europe. All of our meats are through the roof. Olive oil doubled on us,” he said. “You know, they’re getting a severe discount for what we offer.”

Blue Plate ultimately decided not to go all the way up to the next tier at $60 because they were worried it would discourage patrons.

Abe from Shuggie’s had similar concerns. Despite costs being “through the roof” for her restaurant, Abe knew that offering a smaller-than-usual tab would get people off their delivery apps and into a booth.

“We really got to coax people out of the house these days,” said Abe.

If that means offering a steep discount, so be it. Restaurateurs say the week has been off to a great start.

“Every night’s like a Friday. And Friday is like a Friday on Red Bull. We just embrace it. We love it. Like, our kitchen and our staff are run ragged by the end of it,” said Blue Plate’s Obenour. “This might not be financially responsible, but we want people in here.”