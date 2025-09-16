Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

Flour & Branch sued by landlord

The buzzy brunch spot near Oracle Park is behind on rent

3:58 PM PDT on September 16, 2025

Flour & Branch. Photo: Olivia Peluso/ Gazetteer SF

Extra! Extra! We're giving away hats

Now you can keep cool and show the world that you support independent news

Flour & Branch, a brunch restaurant and bakery near Oracle Park, is facing eviction, according to court filings made public yesterday. 

Founder Lauren Arnsdorff started Flour & Branch as an online bakery business in 2020. She transitioned to a storefront at Third and Grant Streets in late 2021, where the bakery still is today.  

Per the filing, Flour & Branch’s landlord Christine Segalas is owed $16,103 in rent payments from April through August. The business was notified on August 21 that they were breaching their lease, and a final notice was sent on September 3. In addition to the unpaid rent, their tab is growing: Since Flour & Branch has not vacated the premises, Segalas is suing them for damages — $303 per day since September 9 — incurred by not being able to relet the space. The business’s current rent is $8,342.67 a month, per the lease. 

Not all hope is lost: Segalas has requested court permission to evict Flour & Branch; Arnsdorff has 10 days to respond.

Flour & Branch received significant media attention in its early days. Its chocolate chip cookie, called “The Chipper,” was ranked in a Food Network list of 15 Seriously Delicious Cookies You Can Order Online. In 2022, Forbes profiled Arsdorff and her creations after featuring her on a 2021 list of women-owned online retailers. In recent months, the shop secured even more favorable local coverage

Despite the praise, the road has not been easy for Arnsdorff, who pivoted from a career in corporate marketing. A bout of business-related obstacles, including ovens falling and their storefront flooding, forced the couple into homelessness, Eater SF reported earlier this year. Arnsdorff and her husband Michael Eskenasy reportedly lived in a U-Haul in their shop’s waterfront neighborhood for six months before transitioning to a “roach motel” and finally, a “safe building.” 

Neither Segalas or Arnsdorff responded to Gazetteer’s request for comment in time for publication.

Text us tips and we'll send you stories.

Extra! Extra! We're giving away hats

Now you can keep cool and show the world that you support independent news

Share This Article

Olivia Peluso

Olivia Peluso is a food and drink reporter for Gazetteer SF.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Didja hear the one about San Francisco being back?

How many times can Daniel Lurie tell us the city is back? Many, many, many

September 16, 2025

Can local news help Nextdoor recover its neighborly reputation?

The neighborhood-based social networking app is hoping local news partnerships can boost engagement and save news deserts. If only all their partners knew about it

September 16, 2025

Among the Fearnots

At their sold-out Civic Auditorium show, K-pop girl group Le Sserafim had something to prove

September 15, 2025

Holy ‘mole

In a Bernal backyard, a not-so-secret society worshipped at the altar of the sublime shareable

September 15, 2025

Tennis comes slamming back to San Francisco

Player-turned-coach Brad Gilbert hopes the Laver Cup puts the city back on the tennis map

September 12, 2025

Jollibee Watch, September 12, 2025: We have a door

The soon-to-open Filipino fast food place on Market Street now has something for hungry fans to beat down

September 12, 2025
See all posts