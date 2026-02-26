Skip to Content
Fog City Flea will temporarily close Ferry Building store for downsizing

The tourist-beloved indie crafts and apparel market will reopen in a smaller space

11:31 AM PST on February 26, 2026

Fog City Flea Trading Post in the Ferry Building. Photo: Joshua Bote / Gazetteer SF

Fog City Flea Trading Post, a flea market-style shoppy shop for apparel, charming knickknacks, and crafts sold primarily by local designers, is closing its popular Ferry Building location and will be reopening later this year in a smaller space.

In an email sent to Fog City Flea vendors late last month obtained by Gazetteer, owner James Morelos shared a notice from Ferry Building management that the store would be closing down for renovations. The current space it occupies, a sprawling corner on the eastern end of the building, will be split into two sections: one for Fog City, the other for Book Passage’s Ferry Building location. Book Passage will remain open at its existing location during this process, but Fog City Flea will not. 

Morelos confirmed the closure in an email to Gazetteer.

The closure will take place March 5. Fog City Flea will tentatively re-open sometime in May, according to Morelos’ email to vendors, though no official opening date has been confirmed. The downsizing suggests that not all businesses currently selling there will be invited to return upon reopening.

The renovation comes during a transitional phase for the Ferry Building. Two higher-end restaurants, Hayati and Lucania, are set to open in summer 2026, while California cuisine eatery Arquet opened inside the former Slanted Door space late last year to rave reviews. Other Ferry Building businesses have expanded their hours to accommodate heightened tourism and ramped-up return-to-office mandates. 

In September, Fog City Flea announced it would be opening a location at 150 Valencia St., the longtime home of vintage mall Stuff.

Joshua Bote
@joshua_bote@joshuabote.com

Joshua Bote is an associate editor for Gazetteer SF, focusing on the nexus of culture, trends, and digital phenomena within San Francisco. Reach out via Signal or email.

