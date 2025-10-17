Gazetteer SF’s Spooky Sale
To celebrate Halloween, we’re offering a big discount on all subscriptions until October 31st
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Gazetteer SF
Beta-testing a new world order
Today, SafetyWing wants customers for its insurance products. Tomorrow, it wants statehood
Bake off
Ganache guerillas are cutting into the Legion of Honor’s cake conclave. Attracting hundreds of fellow fondant fans is just the icing on top
Friends like these
Online allies are attacking Matt Dorsey over his support of District 8 supe candidate Gary McCoy
A bold approach
Writer and editor Lauren Markham introduces her print-only ‘organizing pamphlet-meets-literary magazine’ The Approach tonight at City Lights
Don’t let the sun go down on green tech
Otherlab’s Mission district headquarters was a white hot center for clean, renewable technologies. Will the Trump administration snuff it out?
Hamburgers are the new handrolls
After a rocky start to the year, smash burger joint Hamburger Project is doubling down