Gazetteer SF’s Spooky Sale

Halloween. Día de los Muertos. Special elections. It’s our favorite time of year!

Spiders both real and ornamental proliferate on the stoops of San Francisco. We finally get some sunshine. Decorative gourds are everywhere.

To celebrate, we’re offering a big discount on Gazetteer SF subscriptions. That’s right, take 31% off monthly or annual subscriptions until Halloween only.

Subscribe now.

Here’s what you’ll get:

unlimited access to Gazetteer SF stories, plus gift links and our Subscribers Only quarterly newsletter

Free entry to Chat Room events, including our upcoming Analog event on Nov. 19

That warm and fuzzy feeling of supporting local news

This is our last sale of 2025. Act now before this spooky deal disappears!

Text us tips and we'll send you stories.