Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

San Francisco Pride on Philz’s flag decree: ‘They’re making it hard for a queer person to get some coffee’

Backed by out of town private equity, the once-local coffee chain’s move has angered loyal customers

12:56 PM PDT on April 10, 2026

The company stated that, by removing all flags, they hope to foster an “inclusive environment.” Photo: Olivia Peluso / Gazetteer SF

Today at 4 p.m., San Francisco Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford will head to Philz Coffee in the Castro, but it won’t be for a Mint Mojito. 

Ford will be there protesting the decision by the private equity owners of the San Francisco-founded coffee chain to remove Pride and other flags from its historically rainbow-draped shops. Ford heard the news on social media. 

“I was outraged,” she told Gazetteer SF. “I mean, you assume when you see a business in the Castro that they're just part of the neighborhood, but they're not, apparently.” 

In August, Philz was purchased by Freeman Spogli & Co, a Los Angeles-based private equity group. The company stated that, by removing all flags, they hope to foster an “inclusive environment.”

The news has left patrons and employees confused, given that a large part of Philz clientele and workforce is queer or queer-friendly, and the company was founded in the very city where the iconic rainbow Pride flag was designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978. 

Ford says that such a call from any company is hurtful, but to see it in San Francisco is outright shocking. 

“You want to relax because we’re San Francisco,” she said. “We have a lot of rights and we have big lives here as queer people, and I'm very proud of this city, but you cannot take for granted that companies found here understand that we are part of the culture.” 

Ford, who is San Francisco Pride’s first trans executive director and originally from Kentucky, said this city, and especially the Castro neighborhood, is a place where queer people go to feel accepted and safe. 

“People are already feeling hurt and we don’t want to feel hurt here,” she said. “You make some assumptions about the fabric of this city and what we mean to it, but I think sometimes we do forget that we still are not the majority here and that the fight’s never over. I don’t think it will ever be over.”

SF Pride is currently prepping its monthlong celebration in June. In a few weeks, rainbow flags will line Market Street up to the Embarcadero. But even in the most queer-positive city in the country, the work of representation and, well, pride, never feels done. Ford noted that Starbucks pulled its sponsorship of SF Pride just two days ago. (In September, the chain closed its 18th Street location, known among Castro residents as Bearbucks.) 

“They’re making it hard for a queer person to get some coffee,” Ford said. 

Share This Article

Olivia Peluso

Olivia Peluso is a food and drink reporter for Gazetteer SF.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Announcements

Small business, big questions

What does it take to run a small business in a San Francisco boom cycle? We'll discuss at Chat Room: Money

April 9, 2026

A brutal setback for fans of Vaillancourt Fountain

Judge’s decision puts the controversial sculpture one step closer to removal

April 9, 2026

RuPaul’s perfect, $2,000 San Francisco day

The drag icon’s perfect day in SF includes the Ritz, roller skating, and a helicopter tour

April 9, 2026

Philz CEO orders removal of flags from stores, including pride flags, to create an ‘inclusive experience’

Once a local gem, the private equity-owned coffee chain has pissed off staff and patrons with its anti-LGBTQ request 

April 8, 2026

What is going on with Jackie Fielder?

Understanding the District 9 Supervisor’s health crisis and what it might mean for the city

April 8, 2026

Why is the Hayes Valley Cesar Chavez mural still up?

Shepard Fairey’s decade-old tribute to the disgraced labor activist remains one of the most visible tributes in the city

April 7, 2026
See all posts