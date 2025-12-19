Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

The fight for Julie’s Kitchen

Facing eviction, the owners of the popular Crocker Galleria lunch spot want to take their landlord to trial

10:03 AM PST on December 19, 2025

Julie’s Kitchen, on the third floor of Crocker Galleria, has put up signs regarding the lawsuit. Photo: Eddie Kim/Gazetteer SF

Who are you?

Take our reader survey

Tell us more about yourself and what we're doing right (or wrong)

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Walk into Crocker Galleria at 50 Post St. in downtown San Francisco, and the first thing you’ll notice is that the grand, airy three-story mall is almost completely dead. Except for, that is, Julie’s Kitchen on the third floor, which remains a bustling lunch destination on most work days. 

Julie’s is run by Julie and Jisoo Yoo, who opened the restaurant in 2014 and grew it into a favorite of the downtown office crowd. Back then, all three stories of the galleria were full of tenants. As of today, Julie’s is one of only three remaining businesses, and by far the busiest. 

Despite that, and the fact that the Yoos say they’ve never missed rent, the future of Julie’s is at risk. Its lease, which was up for a five-year renewal this year, remains in purgatory as the Yoos fight landlord PGIM, Inc. (formerly Prudential Global Investment Management) in court for the right to stay at Crocker Galleria. A key tentative court ruling on Friday afternoon could determine whether the case goes to trial in 2026.

PGIM argues that it can legally evict Julie’s Kitchen because the business failed to meet its contractual minimum annual revenue from 2020 to 2023. The Yoos, on the other hand, say that PGIM is misportraying the obvious cause for a drop in revenue in that time period: the pandemic and the hollowing out of the financial district. They also say that PGIM took steps that made it difficult to run Julie’s Kitchen, including failing to repair common areas, refusing to advertise the mall, and ignoring other contractual obligations stated in the lease. 

All along, the Yoos paid rent. Now, even with their sales back near a pre-pandemic level, the Yoos claim that PGIM is continuing a pattern of behavior intended to force them out ahead of a planned redevelopment of the mall into a gleaming hub of offices, new restaurants and retail. The couple maintains that PGIM has manipulated or falsified revenue numbers to justify the initial eviction notice. 

“To have our lease terminated in November 2023, based on what we allege are fabricated sales figures, at the very moment we had finally overcome a global crisis, was deeply shocking,” co-owner Jisoo Yoo told Gazetteer in an email. “The stress goes beyond financial loss. It is the sense of betrayal by a landlord we believe actively worked to undermine a small business that had proven it could survive.”

The Yoos’  goal is to continue operating at Crocker Galleria and to complete the lease dispute through a trial, Jisoo Yoo added. “We believe we still belong here,” he said, noting that “negotiating exit scenarios” is not their goal. 

(PGIM/Post-Montgomery Associates did not respond to Gazetteer’s request for comment by press time.) 

Crocker Galleria opened in 1982 as an attached mall to the 38-story One Montgomery Tower, and the skylit property had upwards of 60 tenants during its peak. The upcoming redevelopment is designed to not just modernize the center, but shift the usage of space toward office tenants. 

The Yoos say they do not want to stand in the way of the redevelopment, but rather make PGIM honor its current lease before the two parties figure out the future. Whether Julie’s Kitchen would stay amid a renovation is unclear. In January 2020, PGIM ordered Julie’s Kitchen to relocate within Crocker Galleria to a new space ahead of the start of planned construction, but the order was scuttled by onset of the pandemic. 

The Yoos say that in the following years, PGIM stopped managing Crocker Galleria to its previous standards. In the lawsuit, they note that the escalators were left inoperable at different times between 2020 and 2023, with repair parts left scattered across the first floor. The Yoos say PGIM ignored dust and grime building up on common spaces, failed to provide proper HVAC in the building, and did not fulfill its obligation to promote existing Crocker Galleria businesses. This happened at the same time PGIM raised common-area maintenance fees on Julie’s Kitchen, the Yoos claim. 

“The trial was previously vacated just months before it was scheduled to begin, which was a major setback,” Jisoo Yoo said in an email. “[Our] goal is to secure a firm trial date and finally have the opportunity to present evidence of what we believe was a trap set over time.”

Signage for Julie's Kitchen, including a public notice about the lawsuit, on Montgomery Street outside of Crocker Galleria. Photo: Eddie Kim/Gazetteer SF

Who are you?

Take our reader survey

Tell us more about yourself and what we're doing right (or wrong)

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Share This Article

Eddie Kim
@eddiekimx

I report on San Francisco news — including politics, crime, commerce, social conflict, and everything in between.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

La Cigale is Fire

The multicourse dinner at Glen Park’s newest hot spot is cooked over a wood-burning grill

December 19, 2025

It’s a wonderful life

In ‘The Game,’ David Fincher turned San Francisco into a trap for a man who thinks he owns the place

December 18, 2025

Got a confidential news tip?

Send it over. Anonymity assured.
The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Hand in hand

In the Panhandle, an 18-year-old is building muscles and community through arm wrestling

December 18, 2025

‘Can we be loud?’

A proud display of Jewishness, and a lot of cops, in the Castro after the shooting in Sydney

December 17, 2025

Todd Haynes on ‘Carol,’ a decade later

On Saturday, the indie director comes to the Toni Rembe Theatre to honor his sweetest film (and the sweetest celebration of the film)

December 17, 2025

Ghirardelli workers want benefits bigger than a Maraschino cherry

The picket line is happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, and somebody already called the cops on them

December 16, 2025
See all posts