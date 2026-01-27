These SF Bay Area companies have ICE and CBP contracts

ICE relies on a massive network of third-party contractors to conduct its operations, including companies that specialize in mass surveillance and others that make the clothing worn by agents. Amid the agency’s national campaign of wanton violence, many of the headlines have focused on the biggest merchants working with ICE, such as CSI Aviation, which is being paid $1.2 billion for deportation flights. But a web of smaller companies, including a handful located in the Bay Area, are also profiting handsomely by assisting ICE. Some of them are large firms with a diverse range of products and clients. Others are small businesses that operate out of the spotlight and specialize in niche services. We found five Bay Area companies with active ICE contracts, including two in San Francisco using publicly available information from the federal government, and some help from the advocacy site Sludge. TRM Labs The SoMa tech firm offers services to “investigate, monitor, and detect” digital asset fraud and financial crime; it recently helped crack open a crypto heist involving $90 million. However, TRM also has three active ICE contracts totaling $2,519,877 for tools and services to analyze blockchain and NFT activity. Those contracts end later this year. Overall, TRM has secured 11 contracts with ICE since 2022, for a total revenue of $8.59 million.

Castle Global, Inc., aka Hive

In December 2025, the Financial District AI company wrapped a $150,000 contract to provide “a detection tool for Homeland Security agents to use while conducting child exploitation investigations.” For more information, Hive spokesperson Megan Nehme pointed Gazetteer to a recent report about Hive’s collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Crimes Center.

When asked to confirm that Hive’s tech is not being used by ICE or DHS in immigration enforcement, Nehme said that is “a reasonable understanding based on the scope of the contract.” However, federal data shows that ICE was the subagency that ordered the contract.

New Tech Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Fremont, New Tech Solutions says it is a “minority-owned small business” that works with multiple federal agencies including the Department of Defense. NTS has 11 active contracts with ICE, totaling $2,715,216 for services including teleconferencing, network security, internet for mobile ICE command vehicles, and fingerprinting tools. One contract notes the purpose is “improving the method of, and speed of, processing illegal aliens into custody and ultimately [deportation].”

In addition, it has seven additional contracts with Customs and Border Patrol, totaling $1.3 million, for data infrastructure at transportation hubs such as Anchorage International Airport. Since 2006, New Tech Solutions has earned $85.8 million from Customs and Border Patrol and ICE combined.

In an email, NTS spokesperson Anita Vasantrai said NTS is a reseller of standard, commercially available IT hardware used for federal agency infrastructure needs. “We do not provide enforcement services or have visibility into how agencies use equipment after purchase,” Vasantrai said.

Castle Hill Partners, Inc.

This company is located at what appears to be a private single-family home in Sunnyvale, according to its federal filing. The only website for a company by that name states it is a “national contract management specialist” with expertise in business structuring, founded by Michael Hill. Castle Hill Partner’s site does not list an address, but Hill’s LinkedIn page shows a history of work in Sunnyvale. ICE’s $2,221,250 contract requires Castle Hill Partners to procure “upfit, graphic wrap design and application for law enforcement vehicles.”

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Safe Restraints Inc.

This Danville-based company was founded in 1996 by law enforcement and medical professionals and makes restraints designed to “minimize force and protect everyone involved.” It has had five contracts from ICE since 2017, including a summer 2025 order for “specialized law enforcement restraints to use on detainees during flights to support ICE enforcement and removal operations.” That contract was worth $33,530; Safe Restraints has earned a total of $268,523 from the agency.



The company did not respond to a request for comment.

There are three other ICE-contracted companies further north of the Bay Area: O’Reilly Media in Sebastopol, which is providing educational materials, for $74,153; KUIU in Dixon, a manufacturer and retailer of tactical clothing, for $21,741; and Digital Path Inc. in Chico, which offers data infrastructure on a $25,920 contract.