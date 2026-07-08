Why not blow a wad of cash on a Daniel Lurie X-rated ‘casting call’ T-shirt?

Here’s your chance to own a piece of historic San Francisco memorabilia. The folks behind the (maybe-a-publicity-stunt-but-maybe-real) Daniel Lurie porno parody Let’s Blow San Francisco are selling T-shirts of their instant-classic “casting call” flyer.

“Scooter,” one of two representatives for the Let’s Blow team, told Gazetteer SF that the shirts are another means to fund their adult film.

The limited run of shirts currently goes for $25 a pop, and can be had at Thrillhouse Records at 3422 Mission St., I Hate Records at 413 Haight St., and the Haight Street Buffalo Exchange. A balaclava-clad Scooter and an individual called Don Francisco shot a promotional ad modeling their haute apparel last week at I Hate. Scooter added that they’re “also willing to do $20 for anyone who wants to buy one in a taped-behind-a-courthouse-toilet style transaction,” if that’s something you’re into.

The hunt continues for their elusive X-rated Lurie lookalike. (Interested parties can contact Scooter and co. via email.)

We’re calling it now. This shirt is the perfect gift for all the terminally-online sickos, Lurie enthusiasts, and porn parody connoisseurs in your life. It may even be a collectible in the future: vintage Debbie Does Dallas shirts go for three figures on the secondhand market.

The mayor, for his part, is pleased that he has inspired a smut flick.

“Few moments compared to the pride of seeing a certain flyer in the Castro looking for a Daniel Lurie impersonator for an adult film,” he told attendees at the Alice B. Toklas Democratic Club Pride breakfast in late June. “I saw that flyer, and I'm not gonna lie, ‘I thought ‘I've made it.’”

Joel Rosenblatt contributed reporting.