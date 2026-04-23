Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

Congressional candidate blasted for ‘racist’ social media post of Connie Chan and Saikat Chakrabarti as socialist stereotypes

Marie Hurabiell shared, then deleted, a satirical image of her fellow candidates

5:54 PM PDT on April 22, 2026

The Rose Pak Asian American Club on Wednesday criticized an AI-generated image of congressional candidates Connie Chan and Saikat Chakrabarti as stereotyped socialists. Courtesy of the Rose Pak Asian American Club.

On Wednesday, the Rose Pak Asian American Club sharply criticized an AI-generated image depicting District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan and her fellow congressional candidate Saikat Chakrabarti in the style of socialist realist propaganda.  

The person who posted it was Marie Hurabiell, who is running against them in the June primary. 

The post featured Chan and Chakrabarti as heroes of a socialist revolution with a raised fist (Chan) and Soviet hammer-and-sickle flag (Chakrabarti). As if to drive the very obvious point home, the image features text reading “SOCIALISM IS THE WAY,” “down with capitalism,” “strength through solidarity,” and “Connie Chan and Saikat Chakrabarti lead the revolution!”

The Rose Pak Asian American Club shared the image in an Instagram statement condemning the post, which it said targeted the only two Asian American candidates in the race to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi in Congress. 

“This type of messaging relies on fear-based, Cold War-era stereotypes. It is meant to distract from the issues that matter to voters — affordability, cost of living, and economic stability,” the group wrote. “Language meant to divide and distract has no place in our political discourse.”

“Candidates cannot ask for our community’s support and then promote harmful rhetoric targeting Asian Americans — or any community,” the statement concluded. 

The club also published a screenshot of the original post on Instagram, with the poster’s name and profile picture redacted. However, a reverse image search by Gazetteer discovered that the image was published on X by Hurabiell on April 19 and retweeted by Republican influencer Mike Netter, a failed Gavin Newsom recaller and current state senate candidate who has some 109,000 followers on X. 

The post has since been deleted, but the image search result remains online. 

Jeremy Lee, president of Rose Pak Asian American Club, confirmed it was shared by Hurabiell. Lee told Gazetteer that the group blacked out the identity of the poster to avoid raising her “name recognition.”

This is not the first time that Red Scare-type propaganda has been used by centrist and conservative figures in San Francisco to portray progressive candidates in a negative light.

In the lead-up to the 2022 recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, for example, a group led by venture capitalist David Sacks funded election materials depicting Boudin as a Mao Zedong-like figure, surrounded by illustrations of drug users, tent encampments, and the words “TAKE BACK SAN FRANCISCO” and “RECALL CHESA BOUDIN.” Sacks now serves as President Donald Trump’s “AI czar.”

Other political figures around the country have also been targeted with similar tactics, such as the New York Post cover depicting Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a cartoon character holding a hammer and sickle aloft. (The paper is now selling merch featuring the image.)

Despite her recent pivot from Republican to the Democratic Party, Hurabiell has a history of posting reactionary commentary on social media, including criticizing trans athlete activism, calling fellow congressional candidate Scott Wiener “anti-woman” for authoring legislation to protect trans women in prison, defending far-right content creators like Nick Shirley whose videos prompted the federal invasion of Minnesota, and stating her opposition to “illegal immigration”: “I believe in our laws and sovereignty,” she wrote in February on X

Hurabiell’s group, ConnectedSF, hosted Mayor Daniel Lurie in November. Hurabiell, when reached by phone, told Gazetteer that she “takes full responsibility” for the post but added that a member of her staff had published it.

Share This Article

Eddie Kim
@eddiekimx

I report on San Francisco news — including politics, crime, commerce, social conflict, and everything in between.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

Department of Public Health talks of ‘rebalancing’ and ‘consolidation’ as union and community worry about layoffs and clinic closures

SEIU 1021 was out in force as Daniel Tsai made the city’s case for cutting jobs while preserving the social safety net

April 22, 2026

Reading Palantir: Why the defense tech giant’s manifesto may signal panic inside the company

The war tech firm is suffering from a lethal combo of stock price superinflation and midterms anxiety

April 22, 2026

Cookbook Week 2026: Where visiting chefs will be dining in SF

Laotian watermelon salad, dreamy crab, and (they hope!) Mister Jiu’s. What chefs from around the country cannot wait to eat in the city this week

April 21, 2026

TBPN, MIA; MTS, G2G

Plus, is Palantir’s manifesto a cry for help?

April 20, 2026

Dean Preston’s PUML is punching up

The former District 5 Supervisor is collecting progressive media talent like Infinity Stones to push the city’s narrative leftward

April 20, 2026

Lolo Zouaï’s throwback car mix

The SF-raised singer’s playlist to drive around to (circa 2012) includes Kreayshawn, the xx, and ‘Love’

April 17, 2026
See all posts