Four SF restaurants added to Michelin Guide

Four San Francisco restaurants were added to the Michelin Guide on Wednesday, including some of Gazetteer SF’s recent favorites. Dingles Public House, which serves classic British pub fare from the back of a Hayes Valley boutique hotel, landed a spot on the guide. Spouses Anissa and George Dingle opened the restaurant to much acclaim last November. Dingles is known for its Scotch egg, a deep-fried, sausage-wrapped hard-boiled egg, which Gazetteer contributor Omar Mamoon reported they sell 40 of per day. La Cigale, the swanky open kitchen run by Chef Joseph Magidow, has earned a spot on the list and a plus-one aura point for Glen Park. Twice a night, Magidow cooks a multi-course dinner for fifteen heads over a custom-built wood-fire grill with just the help of one commis in the back. Michelin, in its review, notes Magidow’s whole animal butchery and elevated French dishes as reasons to visit.

Naides in Union Square has been added to the list for its stylish Filipino tasting menu bolstered with California produce, including locally-foraged herbs and flowers. Chef Patrick Gabon, whose mother the restaurant is named after, and partner Celine Wuu opened the restaurant in December. Michelin says Gabon’s colorful creations are worth the trip downtown.

Wolfsbane, the beautiful Dogpatch restaurant serving a multicourse tasting menu, also got a spot on the guide. Chef Rupert Blease and wife Carrie, who runs front of house, have received recognition for merging California cuisine with Nordic, Japanese, and French influences.

Korean-Taiwanese à la carte restaurant Yeobo, Darling in Menlo Park was also added to the guide. Elsewhere in California, Los Angeles saw six additions, and Montecito one.

The Michelin Guide, published since 1900, highlights culinary gems. (The original premise was places folks should drive to, but we solemnly recommend alternative modes of transport for the Hayes Valley and Union Square businesses.) Recognition in the guide signals that some of these restaurants could earn Bib Gourmand or Star awards at the annual Michelin ceremony later this year. Last year, several SF restaurants, including Verjus in Jackson Square, Four Kings in Chinatown, and Prelude and The Wild in the financial district were added to the guide.