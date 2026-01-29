These are the San Francisco businesses on strike Friday

Numerous San Francisco businesses, including restaurants and cafes, gyms, and retail shops plan to close Friday as part of a nationwide strike protesting the violence by federal immigration enforcement officers against the American public, including the killings of ICU nurse Alex Pretti last weekend and Renée Good two weeks prior. Several food businesses around the city have announced that they will be closed, including Black Jet Baker, Spec’s bar, Donaji, and Frank Grizzly’s, and The Mill. For many of these businesses, staying shuttered on a Friday means missing out on significant sales. “As much as we had to consider the effects of closing for the day, the greater conversation is that there’s power in numbers. The more we get people involved in the strike, the louder our voices and our power become,” said Julia Paik, manager at The Mill. “Now more than ever we have to consider what’s most important — our safety and human rights.”

Other businesses are taking the fundraising route. Devil’s Teeth Baking Company earlier this week began offering anti-ICE sugar cookies, with all proceeds benefitting Community Action Network Minnesota, the company said. The cookies have been selling out daily.

Here’s a list of San Francisco businesses that plan to close on Friday as of Thursday afternoon:

If you're a San Francisco-based business that is planning to close on Friday, please send us a text at (415) 787-6570.