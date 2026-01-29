Skip to Content
Gazetteer SF home
Gazetteer SF home
Log In

These are the San Francisco businesses on strike Friday

Over a dozen businesses across the city plan to close on Friday in observance of the national day of protest against ICE

3:44 PM PST on January 29, 2026

The window at Running Wylder’s Castro storefront. Photo: Instagram

The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

Got a confidential news tip?

Send it over. Anonymity assured.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Numerous San Francisco businesses, including restaurants and cafes, gyms, and retail shops plan to close Friday as part of a nationwide strike protesting the violence by federal immigration enforcement officers against the American public, including the killings of ICU nurse Alex Pretti last weekend and Renée Good two weeks prior. 

Several food businesses around the city have announced that they will be closed, including Black Jet Baker, Spec’s bar, Donaji, and Frank Grizzly’s, and The Mill

For many of these businesses, staying shuttered on a Friday means missing out on significant sales. “As much as we had to consider the effects of closing for the day, the greater conversation is that there’s power in numbers. The more we get people involved in the strike, the louder our voices and our power become,” said Julia Paik, manager at The Mill. “Now more than ever we have to consider what’s most important — our safety and human rights.” 

Other businesses are taking the fundraising route. Devil’s Teeth Baking Company earlier this week began offering anti-ICE sugar cookies, with all proceeds benefitting Community Action Network Minnesota, the company said. The cookies have been selling out daily.

Here’s a list of San Francisco businesses that plan to close on Friday as of Thursday afternoon: 

If you're a San Francisco-based business that is planning to close on Friday, please send us a text at (415) 787-6570.

The Slop Stops Here: Gazetteer SF billboard in San Francisco

Got a confidential news tip?

Send it over. Anonymity assured.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Share This Article

Olivia Peluso

Olivia Peluso is a food and drink reporter for Gazetteer SF.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Gazetteer SF

O, brother, where post thou?

Real estate agent Alexander Lurie, like his mayor half-brother Daniel, is going all in on social media

January 29, 2026

‘We need to be more protected’

As San Francisco’s educators move toward a strike, special education teachers want their specific needs addressed

January 29, 2026

Busy bees

Backyards around the city are all abuzz with hidden micro apiaries

January 28, 2026
Commentary

Paper tiger

The ‘California Post’ covers the Golden State from the point of view of a transplant who hates it here

January 28, 2026

Letter from Oakland: Never mind the brisket, here’s Catalyst 

An East Bay deli that’s as famous for its hardcore shows as it is for its pastrami

January 27, 2026

These SF Bay Area companies have ICE and CBP contracts

A handful of small Bay Area firms are profiting handsomely by assisting ICE

January 26, 2026
See all posts